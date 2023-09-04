Humans of beach handball: Line Gyldenløve Kristensen

Back in the day

We have to go back 15 years to see where it all started for Gyldenløve Kristensen.

In 2008, she was introduced to beach handball when she moved to Bjerringbro FH to play indoor handball.

And it wasn't long before her first encounter with beach handball was replaced by a first championship in the same discipline – in the national team jersey, too.

"I took part for the first time at the Beach Handball EURO in Larvik back in 2009. It was the first time Denmark had to construct a national team in beach handball. So, it started with me being selected for a national team meeting together with many others in Denmark who had played a bit of beach handball. Otherwise, we would have to try to learn how to do pirouettes, parades etc.".

The final round in Larvik was the start of a great and successful career, which turned out to be gold medals, togetherness and good memories in big amounts.

The priceless memories

Throughout her career, Gyldenløve Kristensen has been privileged to play for a national team that has targeted medals time after time in recent years. However, it also makes it difficult for her to answer what the greatest memory has been. But after some time to think, the choice was clear for the Danish player.

“I have so many memories with beach handball. But if I have to choose one, it has to be when we won gold for the first time at a championship, namely European Championship gold in 2019. We had been so close to gold many times and won many silver medals, so it was a huge redemption that we finally succeeded”.

In 2019, it was world championship gold for Gyldeløve Kristensen and co. Among the great achievements, the beach handball star also mentions gold at both the ebt finals in 2022 and at the European Games 2023.