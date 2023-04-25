Humans of beach handball: Linnet Popping

"I remember seeing it and thinking: this is for me; I need to play this sport. It was completely different to what I knew before; I knew I had things to learn, even though it would be easier as I had played handball. But I knew this thing was for me,” smiles Linnet now.

Along the way came national competitions with her club of Volendam. But there always is a turning point that makes you dream bigger. Popping found out she wanted to be on the national team and play at the international level when, in 2021, she was voted “best defender” of an international tournament with her club. “And even though beach handball is a team effort, I felt very proud. And it made me realise that I was ready to work hard for my dreams,” she recalls.

However, one of Linnet Popping’s main achievements in beach handball has nothing to do with dreams. Along with American player Christine Mansour, she set up a mixed Dutch-American beach handball team. “We met at a beach handball court, and it felt like this was meant to be. The team is half-American, half-Dutch, and we learn about each other a lot, on and off the court,” explains Popping.