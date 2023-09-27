Humans of Beach Handball: Moritz Ebert

Usually, beach handball seems to be a passion for those who already play indoor handball. This was the case for Moritz Ebert. “I got an invitation to a training programme for the national youth team in beach handball in 2016 via an indoor scouting process for the national youth team,” he mentioned. And from that moment on, it was a lifelong love. “I immediately liked beach handball and I have been to every European Championship for the national youth team in beach handball, as well as a men's European Championship in 2019. So, I played beach handball at a very high level, and it was something I always took very seriously. But still, I was able to make a lot of contacts and really good friends through all the tournaments. Beach handball is much more than just a sport for me,” Ebert stresses.

But not everything is that simple in the world of sport, and there are also obstacles in the way of the athlete. Everything seemed to indicate that Moritz would be called up for the 2021 European Beach Handball Championships, but unfortunately a very serious knee injury knocked on his door. “That was a big shock for me in February 2021. I knew that my injury was serious and that I would have to take a long break. I also knew that I would miss the European Championship in 2021, which made me very sad. But after a few days I told myself that I wanted to come back better than before the injury,” he said.