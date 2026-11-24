Humans of Beach Handball: Robin John
A coincidence led Robin John to beach handball after his indoor pro career ended prematurely. Now, he is a vital part of the most successful German beach handball men's national team in history. He has led the team as captain and the most experienced player by age for three years now, winning a World Championship, the EHF Beach Handball EURO trophy, and gold at the World Games. Even though all of this was not necessarily the plan a few years ago, the man from Hannover describes his journey on the sand as “the most beautiful coincidence that could have happened to me!” Here is why.
If someone had told me four years ago that I’d be singing the national anthem at a World Championship final, a EURO final or a World Games final, or running around somewhere for Team D, I would have said: ‘You’re mad.’ I still get goosebumps every time I think back on moments like that.