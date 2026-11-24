Promising indoor career cut short

John started his career at his hometown club TSV Anderten. After playing for the team in the second and third division, he changed colours but only 25 minutes south to play for Eintracht Hildesheim in 2012. John spent eight years at the club, most of them in the second division. He was trusted with the captaincy at only 23 years old and gained valuable experience for his later career as a coach and beach handball player. Two ACL injuries cut his indoor career short. After his time in Hildesheim, Anderten approached him to join the club as head coach in the third division.

“If it had been up to me, I’d still be playing indoors today, and I’d love to know where I’d be playing now if it hadn’t been for that knee problem back then. When I was injured, and my contract in Hildesheim wasn’t renewed because of it, and I got a call from my home club in Anderten, it was one of those things – like: ‘OK, I’ll give this a go for a year and see how it goes.’ And yes, these days I’m not just the coach here, but also the managing director, so you just sort of grow into the role.”