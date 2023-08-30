Humble warriors hope for more trips throughout Europe

Even for his coach Christian Prokop – German men’s national team coach from March 2017 until February 2020 – the match at Ystad was something special: it was the first-ever European cup match in his career as player or coach. “Many memories of my matches as national team coach arose, it felt great to be back on the international stage. It filled up really well.”

Finally, his side even had the chance to take a bigger advantage than the 32:27 victory: “Intermediately we were ahead by seven, eight goals, but Ystad have a really strong team with many top talents. They fought well, and therefore we have to be aware on home ground, especially if they speed up,” says Prokop, definitely not sure that his side is already through to the group stage: “It is only halftime. We are ahead by five goals, but the overall decision will happen in the second half. It is our huge goal to continue at the European level, but currently we have not won anything yet. We want to have more trips abroad. Therefore, we have to give 100 percent,” he concludes.

After starting the season victorious by winning at Erlangen in the Bundesliga and at Ystad, the confidence is high at Hannover: “We have had a great first week, but if we lose twice in the second week, it was worth nothing,” says Prokop.

Talking about his super talents Fischer and Uscins, who both extended their contracts at “The Recken” for several years, the coach is optimistic that they will forge their way: “Justus and Renars are in the spotlight now as world champions, the Bundesliga opponents focus more on them. This is what they have to cope with and learn from. They will need some time, they need to have constant improvement. I hope we make the next step by qualifying for the group phase, then they get more matches and more chances to develop on the highest level.”

The first week of the season was thrilling and enduring for Uscins, who improved from zero goals in Erlangen to nine at Ystad: “It was a new experience for me to play on a Thursday night, then enter the plane on Friday and play a European cup match less than 48 hours after our Bundesliga match. But we made a good step towards the group phase, we have to be humble and focused and then go through the gate. It is challenging to face a team you never played before, and it is different to play at the European level.” By looking towards the re-match against Ystad, Uscins shares the humbleness of his coach: “Ystad showed last weekend how quickly they can score three goals in a row. We have to be aware from the start to the end, then I am sure that we make it,” as he finishes his interview.