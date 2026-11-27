eurohandball.com: Hungary vs Montenegro will be your first match at the Women’s EHF EURO 2026. What kind of game do you expect?

Matea Šošo: Yes, our first match is against Hungary, I know it will be a difficult and demanding match. We are aware that we have to fight to the end and approach with full respect, but also with a great desire to do our best.

Petra Vámos: I expect an extremely tough game against Montenegro. I don't know if it's a good thing or a bad thing that we play the first game against them. We know that this is the toughest game of the group, and it can affect the outcome of the tournament so much. When we speak about Montenegro, we speak about the attitude and the energy that they have, it's amazing to see that. So, we have to be smart against them, not just with how we play, but also with the emotions. It will be really challenging, for sure.