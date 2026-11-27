eurohandball.com: If Hungary and Montenegro were playing each other 10 times now, how many times would your team win?
Petra Vámos: I feel like the two teams are close to each other, but I will be positive, and I will say six, maybe seven times.
Matea Šošo: Well, I’d say 6:4 for Montenegro.
eurohandball.com: You both play for clubs abroad. Petra, at Metz you only have Anna Albek as a fellow Hungarian player. Regarding the national team, would you prefer to play with more Hungarian teammates at the same club, or is it even good when players come to the national team from different clubs in different countries?
Petra Vámos: It’s always difficult to come to the national team when I'm not playing in Hungary, as I don't see the players every week. But I feel that in France, it's a different handball culture. They play very fast, so I can learn a lot. I really see it as a good thing that in our team, some girls are playing in Romania, some in Germany, in Hungary, of course. We can all share our experiences and make the tactics for our national team better.