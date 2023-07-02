Hungary and Netherlands claim gold at YAC Beach Handball EURO

It was a matter of ‘save the best for last’ on Sunday afternoon in Izmir as the women’s final gave the YAC 17 Beach Handball EURO 2023 a stunning ending. Netherlands and Hungary shared the first two sets, leaving the decision about the gold medal to an enthralling shootout.

The first seven shooters on each side made no mistakes, before Netherlands were the first who failed to convert an attempt. However, with the title just one goal away, Hungary then suddenly missed as well. And after Esmee Stege had put the Dutch in front again, their defender Nienke Slippens blocked the next Hungarian shot by Krisztina Décsei, the MVP of the women's event, to help Netherlands win the shootout 15:13 – and thus the European title.

An hour earlier in the men’s final, Hungary had defeated Spain 2:0 in two close sets (21:20, 26:23), with the tournament's MVP Bulcsú Hován (18 points) and Balázs Hajdú (14) their leading scorers.

In the women’s bronze medal match, Sweden defeated Spain 2:1; in the men’s event Sweden beat Germany 2:0 for bronze.

All recorded matches are available on demand on EHFTV without geo-restrictions, and the EHF beach handball Instagram page offers additional videos and other coverage from Izmir.