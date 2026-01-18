Hungary clinch EHF EURO main round with win over Italy

EHF / Tim Dettmar
18 January 2026, 22:35

Hungary have secured their ticket to the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 main round, beating Italy 32:26. After a close contest until the middle of the second half, Hungary proved too strong for their opponents, scoring an 8:3 run in the last 13 minutes.

As a result, the second ticket to the main round is also decided, as Iceland won their second match earlier in the evening, 31:23 against Poland.

GROUP F

Italy vs Hungary 26:32 (13:14)

H2H: 0-0-7

Top scorers: Simone Mengon 6/9 (Italy); Bence Imre 9/14 (Hungary)

Goalkeeper saves: Domenico Ebner 13/44, Pau Panitti 0/1 (both Italy); Kristóf Palasics 8/26, László Bartucz 6/14 (both Hungary)

POTM presented by Grundfos: Domenico Ebner

  • Hungary started the match with a rapid start in offence, scoring on 86 per cent of their shots in the opening 10 minutes (4:6)
  • Domenico Ebner’s second save and Jeremi Pirani’s maiden goal at an EHF EURO tied the match at 6:6 after 12 minutes; a couple of Italian turnovers then resulted in a 4:0 run from Hungary to claim the highest advantage up until that point (6:10, minute 16)
  • however, Italy tied the match again after 23 minutes, at 12:12; the match remained neck-and-neck until half-time, with Hungary leading by just one goal (14:13), when both keepers, Domenico Ebner and Kristóf Palasics, had made eight saves
  • after a half dominated by defence, 14 goals were scored from minute 31 to 40; Hungary were more efficient in offence and their defence moved better, enabling them to take a 22:19 lead
  • three consecutive saves by Domenico Ebner after 10 fruitless minutes at the start of the second half ignited a fire in the Italian team once more; a 4:2 run put Italy in contention for points after 46 minutes (23:24)
  • László Bartucz played the last 20 minutes after Palasics’ saves dried up; the goalkeeper was crucial for his team to edge away from Italy in the last quarter, collecting six saves (43 per cent) and igniting an 8:3 run in the last 13 minutes

Hungary decide the fight for the main round

It was a tough challenge for Hungary against Italy, but head coach Chema Rodriguez’s squad remained calm throughout the match to secure two crucial points against inspiring and unconventional opponents.

Hungary’s 32:26 win sees not only them qualifying for the main round, but also takes Iceland through to the next phase of the competition after the second round of group F. The teams will battle for top spot and important points for the main round on Tuesday at 20:30 CET.

We know that it's going to be a really hard fight, but we start the match good and we find a good solution. After in the second half, I think the difference was from 45 minutes. The last 15 minutes their goalkeeper make a real difference, make a really big, big save in six metres. After when you go last five, last six against a team like this, it's very difficult to come back. But I'm happy and I'm really proud of the team because we gave everything we have until the end.
Andrea Parisini
Back, Italy
We knew that the match will be like this and we had prepared for this. Italy is a very strong team and defend hard. We are happy to win this difficult match, now we are in the main round and can think about Iceland.
Chema Rodríguez
Head coach, Hungary
