Hungary clinch EHF EURO main round with win over Italy
Hungary have secured their ticket to the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 main round, beating Italy 32:26. After a close contest until the middle of the second half, Hungary proved too strong for their opponents, scoring an 8:3 run in the last 13 minutes.
As a result, the second ticket to the main round is also decided, as Iceland won their second match earlier in the evening, 31:23 against Poland.
We know that it's going to be a really hard fight, but we start the match good and we find a good solution. After in the second half, I think the difference was from 45 minutes. The last 15 minutes their goalkeeper make a real difference, make a really big, big save in six metres. After when you go last five, last six against a team like this, it's very difficult to come back. But I'm happy and I'm really proud of the team because we gave everything we have until the end.
We knew that the match will be like this and we had prepared for this. Italy is a very strong team and defend hard. We are happy to win this difficult match, now we are in the main round and can think about Iceland.