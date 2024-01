Nothing in it for group C

The brutal reality for group C is that two great teams will progress to the main round while two will go home, as only two tickets to the next stage are available. The top-ranked side, Hungary, has scored the same number of goals – 54 – as bottom-ranked Montenegro, making this clearly the closest group in the competition. Serbia have also scored 54 goals, while Iceland narrowly have the best attack in the group with 58 goals scored now.

The next closest group has a difference of 20 goals between the top and bottom teams.

Based on the result in this game, Hungary have taken one of the main round places, which means either Iceland or Serbia will farewell the EHF EURO 2024 in round 3. Montenegro were knocked out with their loss against Iceland earlier on Sunday evening.

Photos © Kolektiff Images