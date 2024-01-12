Hungary grind out narrow win versus Montenegro

The rise of Montenegro continues

Although they did not take the points from the encounter against Hungary, the game represented one of Montenegro’s strongest openers ever in the Men’s EHF EURO in terms of the close score line.

Their best result in an opening game at the EHF EURO before Friday night’s match against Hungary was a draw against Russia on their very first participation back in 2008. In 2016, they recorded their closest opening defeat before the game on Friday night, coincidentally against Hungary by five goals.

Prior to 2020, the team had never won a game at the final tournament. In 2022, they took three victories in what was their best performance ever.