Hungary grind out narrow win versus Montenegro
It all came down to the final minutes as Hungary recorded a 26:24 victory over Montenegro to wrap up round 1 for group C at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024. The difference in the game in Olympiahalle München was still one goal inside the last minute, but Hungary capitalised on their possession and secured the victory.
We’re going to be sad tonight, but tomorrow, we are going to reset ourselves. We have two games. We are born in a small country with a fighting spirit, and if we gave up on the first step, it would be a bigger defeat than to lose both next games.
I’m just proud to be Hungarian and that we were able to win the match. That was the most important match. It was a really hard match. I think both teams haven’t played the best they could be able to play. But luckily, we were the ones who could win this match, but we have to give more in the next.