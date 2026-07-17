SEMI-FINAL

Top scorers: Tjaž Štaleker 13/15 (SLO), Máté Fazekas 7/9 (HUN)

Players of the Match: Tjaž Štaleker (SLO), László Várady-Szabó (HUN)

The opening moments of the match saw a few mistakes resulting in stolen balls on both sides, making the first minutes of the game equal. From the 9th minute onwards, when the scoreboard said 4:4, Hungary went for a 4-0 series and created an early lead which Slovenia had to chase until the end of the half-time. Strong defence on the Hungarian side, and a few mistakes from the Slovenians, created a situation in which 'Fantje's' goal droughts lasted for six minutes, bringing the Hungarians to a seven-goal lead in the 26th minute of the game. Finally, Tjaž Štaleker scored two of the next three goals for Slovenia, going on a break with four goals behind (11:15).

The break just fueled Hungary's thirst for the final, as they continued building on their advantage from the first half. With a strong defence on the six-metre line, and backed up by their goalkeeper László Várady-Szabó, who started saving shot after a shot, Slovenia looked desperate at times. Hungary went to seal the deal with the seven-goal load and Várady-Szabó added 10 saves and 38.46 per cent save efficiency.