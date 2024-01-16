Hungary power to top of group C

It was by far the clearest win of the preliminary round in group C, where the previous largest score line was two goals when Hungary beat Montenegro in round 1, and all other games ended with either a one-goal difference or a draw.

After starting the day unsure of their fate, Iceland knew they were qualified for the next stage by the time they took the court against Hungary, following Montenegro’s win against Serbia. Hungary and Iceland will now continue to the main round in Cologne.

GROUP C

Iceland vs Hungary 25:33 (13:15)