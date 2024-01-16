EURO24M

Hungary power to top of group C

EHF / Courtney Gahan
16 January 2024, 22:20

Hungary secured top of group C and will carry the valuable two points through to the main round at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 after beating Iceland 33:25 in the closing game in Munich on Tuesday night.

It was by far the clearest win of the preliminary round in group C, where the previous largest score line was two goals when Hungary beat Montenegro in round 1, and all other games ended with either a one-goal difference or a draw.

After starting the day unsure of their fate, Iceland knew they were qualified for the next stage by the time they took the court against Hungary, following Montenegro’s win against Serbia. Hungary and Iceland will now continue to the main round in Cologne. 

GROUP C

Iceland vs Hungary 25:33 (13:15)

  • as the last five minutes began with Hungary holding a six-goal advantage, 29:23, they were on the way to their third straight victory in as many matches in the preliminary round
  • unlocking great performances from their backs early on, who contributed 10 of the 15 first-half goals, Hungary clearly outplayed Iceland in terms of attacking and shooting efficiency. Iceland took 25 shots in the first half while Hungary took 20
  • Hungary’s key line player, Bence Bánhidi, who was the top scorer from the field at the EHF EURO 2024 up to the end of round 2, received a direct red card in the 12th minute for a hit to Iceland centre back Gisli Kristjansson’s face
  • EHF EURO 2022 All-star Team goalkeeper Viktor Hallgrímsson was replaced by Björgvin Pall Gustavsson towards the end of the opening half after making two saves, returning in the second half, while Hungary’s Kristóf Palasics played a key role with 11 saves overall
  • the last time Iceland had the lead was in the ninth minute, at 5:4. After that, Hungary always had the upper hand, with the narrowest score line in the second period at three and the victors reaching a lead as clear as nine

What we prepared against them worked really, really fantastic today. We helped each other. We were together in all the game and we supported each other. And then when we had some mistakes, the goalkeeper helped us from behind. We prepared everything about them and it was a really nice time in the court.
Adrián Sipos
Line player, Hungary

Palasics rises through the preliminary round

Prior to the EHF EURO 2024, Palasics had played only four international matches for Hungary. On court in Munich, he had the task of stepping into the number one position, while long-time emblematic goalkeeper Roland Mikler, who has 239 caps, is not part of the final 16.

In round 1 against Montenegro, Palasics saved 10 shots at 29 per cent. In round 2 versus Serbia, he recorded six at 26 per cent and was replaced by Lászlo Bartucz.

On Tuesday night against Iceland, he was the most important key to the win and proved his capabilities with a superb record of 11 saves at 33 per cent. For his performance, Palasics earned the Grundfos Player of the Match award.

We just played bad. We made a lot of technical faults. We didn’t score goals. They had a lot of saves. We didn’t have so many. It’s a lot of technical faults, so that annoys me a lot, but it’s handball and they were much better than us today, clever.
Sigvaldi Bjørn Gudjonsson
Right wing, Iceland
