Hungary power to top of group C
Hungary secured top of group C and will carry the valuable two points through to the main round at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 after beating Iceland 33:25 in the closing game in Munich on Tuesday night.
What we prepared against them worked really, really fantastic today. We helped each other. We were together in all the game and we supported each other. And then when we had some mistakes, the goalkeeper helped us from behind. We prepared everything about them and it was a really nice time in the court.
We just played bad. We made a lot of technical faults. We didn’t score goals. They had a lot of saves. We didn’t have so many. It’s a lot of technical faults, so that annoys me a lot, but it’s handball and they were much better than us today, clever.