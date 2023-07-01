Hungary, Spain, Sweden advance to both men's and women's semi-finals

Hungary won both the men’s and the women’s title at the YAC 16 Beach Handball EURO 2022, and their two teams are still in the race to duplicate last year’s achievement.

Not only Hungary are semi-finalists in both events, the same applies to Spain and Sweden. In the men’s event, the semi-final lineup is completed by Germany, in the women’s event by Netherlands.

On Saturday, the preliminary round was completed in the morning hours, followed by the quarter-finals in the afternoon. The semi-finals are scheduled for Sunday morning, the men’s final for 15:30 CEST and the women’s final for 16:30 CEST.

All matches are available live on EHFTV without geo-restrictions and in the EHF beach handball liveticker, with additional coverage on the EHF beach handball Instagram page.