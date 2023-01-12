Hunt for crucial points steps up a gear

Unbeaten on their home court, Vipers Kristiansand could eliminate SG BBM Bietigheim from the race for an automatic EHF Champions League Women quarter-finals berth with a win on Saturday in the Match of the Week. Group A leaders CSM Bucuresti may edge closer to a quarter-finals spot in a crunch tie against the in-form team of the group, Odense, who are riding a six-game winning streak.

In group B, all eyes will be on the clash between Team Esbjerg and CS Rapid Bucuresti as the Danish side seeks revenge for their round 4 loss. Powerhouses Metz Handball and Györi Audi ETO KC will try to extend their winning cycle, while either Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK or Storhamar Handball Elite could end their long winless period.