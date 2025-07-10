Hunt for W19 EHF Championship 2025 trophy begins in Georgia

Host nation Georgia are joined by nine other teams in the fight for the coveted trophy and will begin the event in pool A, alongside Slovakia, Luxembourg, Bulgaria and Ukraine. The current generation of Georgian and Luxembourgish players also took part in the W17 EHF Championship 2023 in Azerbaijan, but did not meet on court during the event. Back then Georgia finished eighth, with Luxembourg following closely in ninth.

A tough mission also awaits the contenders in pool B, which consists of Italy, Israel, Kosovo, Great Britain and Belgium. Kosovo were hosts of one of the W19 EHF Championships two years ago, but only managed to finish in a disappointing seventh place. Italy’s then under 19 squad, however, made their way to the title in Kosovo, setting a high standard for the generation to come.

The preliminary round takes place between 12 and 16 July, with four teams set to advance to the semi-finals on 18 July. The highly awaited final is scheduled for Sunday 20 July, when we will find out who gets to raise the trophy.

Fans can follow the action live on EHFTV and support the rising talents of the sport.