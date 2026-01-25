No perfect team at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026

Sweden’s defeat means that no team at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 is unbeaten, as they were the only side with a perfect record after the opening main round day in Malmö on Friday.

In group II, Slovenia and Iceland both started with only victories behind them but were defeated in their first main round games — Slovenia by Sweden and Iceland by Croatia.

In group I, Portugal and France were the only teams to have won all preliminary round games. The Olympic and world title holders Denmark were defeated by Portugal in the preliminary round, then handed EHF EURO 2024 winners France their first loss on the opening day of the main round.

Germany currently top group I after coming from preliminary round group A together with Spain. They were defeated by Serbia in round 2 of the first phase, but then brought two points into the main round given it was Spain who progressed with them, and therefore have an impeccable record in the main round group but not in the tournament overall.