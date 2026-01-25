Iceland become first to overthrow Sweden

Iceland become first to overthrow Sweden

25 January 2026, 19:50

Iceland collected their first win of the main round as they became the first at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 to beat Sweden. It was an outstanding performance from Iceland, who led by six at half-time then withstood the pressure of a comeback in a fiery arena in the second period to record a 35:27 victory at the buzzer.

The result throws the group open, with Iceland, Sweden and Slovenia all on four points, Croatia on two and Switzerland and Hungary on one each — but Croatia and Switzerland yet to play their second main round match. After Sunday’s action in Malmö wraps up, the group will be halfway through the main round, with two match days remaining.

GROUP II

Iceland vs Sweden 35:27 (18:12)

H2H: 6-0-15
Top scorers: Viggó Kristjánsson 11/11 (ISL); Albin Lagergren 5/6 (SWE)
Goalkeeper saves: Viktor Hallgrímsson 12/38 (ISL); Andreas Palicka 5/25, Mikael Appelgren 3/18 (SWE)
POTM presented by Grundfos: Viggó Kristjánsson (ISL)

  • Iceland had the lead from the start to the end, and when Viktor Hallgrímsson made his 11th save in the 56th minute with the score at 31:25, the outcome was all but clear
  • in the end, Iceland celebrated their first win over Sweden since 2018
  • Iceland benefitted from a dominant first half, scoring the first goal of the game, after Hallgrímsson stopped the first ball that came his way — on a penalty no less. Sweden equalised only once, at 3:3 in the ninth minute
  • by the 10th minute, Iceland had hit their first three-goal advantage, and they reached a distance of six for the first time in the 22nd, 14:8, as their game came together almost perfectly
  • at half-time, Iceland recorded a very high shooting accuracy of 75 per cent and beat Sweden’s attacking efficiency by almost 20 per cent
  • Sweden could never be discounted from coming back in the second half, and they quickly proved why — Andreas Palicka made crucial saves, the match was overall much more balanced and, with four goals in a row between the 39th and the 42nd minutes, the EURO co-hosts reduced the deficit to one, 21:20
  • Iceland recovered from the scoreless period and regained a clearer advantage, with Albin Lagergren’s fifth goal bringing Sweden to a one-goal deficit, 23:22 in the 45th minute, for the last time; after that, Iceland always had a more comfortable lead as they held their opponents off

No perfect team at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026

Sweden’s defeat means that no team at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 is unbeaten, as they were the only side with a perfect record after the opening main round day in Malmö on Friday. 

In group II, Slovenia and Iceland both started with only victories behind them but were defeated in their first main round games — Slovenia by Sweden and Iceland by Croatia.

In group I, Portugal and France were the only teams to have won all preliminary round games. The Olympic and world title holders Denmark were defeated by Portugal in the preliminary round, then handed EHF EURO 2024 winners France their first loss on the opening day of the main round.

Germany currently top group I after coming from preliminary round group A together with Spain. They were defeated by Serbia in round 2 of the first phase, but then brought two points into the main round given it was Spain who progressed with them, and therefore have an impeccable record in the main round group but not in the tournament overall.

We knew we needed everything today, everything that we have – the energy, the defence, helping the goalkeepers. Better energy than we had against Croatia. I think we brought that energy throughout the whole game.
Haukur Þrastarson
Centre back, Iceland
It was tough, it was hard, nothing really went our way. They were playing an extremely good game and we could basically not stop them in our defence. They defended good also, they managed to make some stops in our ball fluency when we were playing with each other. We were also missing too many penalties, they were a little bit off everything today.
Michael Apelgren
Head coach, Sweden
