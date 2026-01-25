Iceland become first to overthrow Sweden
Iceland collected their first win of the main round as they became the first at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 to beat Sweden. It was an outstanding performance from Iceland, who led by six at half-time then withstood the pressure of a comeback in a fiery arena in the second period to record a 35:27 victory at the buzzer.
The result throws the group open, with Iceland, Sweden and Slovenia all on four points, Croatia on two and Switzerland and Hungary on one each — but Croatia and Switzerland yet to play their second main round match. After Sunday’s action in Malmö wraps up, the group will be halfway through the main round, with two match days remaining.
We knew we needed everything today, everything that we have – the energy, the defence, helping the goalkeepers. Better energy than we had against Croatia. I think we brought that energy throughout the whole game.
It was tough, it was hard, nothing really went our way. They were playing an extremely good game and we could basically not stop them in our defence. They defended good also, they managed to make some stops in our ball fluency when we were playing with each other. We were also missing too many penalties, they were a little bit off everything today.