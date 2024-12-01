Iceland secure historic win

Iceland secure historic win

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
01 December 2024, 22:10

Iceland made their dream come true, and the fans in the stands in Innsbruck’s Olympiahalle went crazy. Thanks to a great first half, head coach Arnar Pétursson's team took their first ever win in their eighth match in three Women’s EHF EURO final tournaments, defeating Ukraine 27:24.

But their opponents gave all after the break and were close to turning the match around, closing up a seven-goal deficit to only four at the end. With two points, Iceland can now even dream of reaching the main round.

Meanwhile, thanks to the Icelandic win, the Netherlands have booked their main round ticket after beating Germany in the first match of the day, and will finish on top of the group.

GROUP F

Iceland vs Ukraine 27:24 (16:9)

  • as goalkeeper Elin Jona Thorsteinsdottir saved six of the first nine Ukrainian shots, Iceland easily pulled ahead and had full control of the match
  • Perla Albertsdóttir, who was awarded Player of the Match, presented by Grundfos, and Andrea Jacobsen were on fire in attack to be key for the clear result
  • until the break, Ukraine still lacked efficiency in attack and did not find the means to stop the wave of Icelandic counter-attacks
  • but everything changed after the break, as Iceland caused too many mistakes in attack and Ukraine had much more confidence and power than their opponents
  • when Tatiana Smbatian netted for the seventh time, scoring at 21:24 with five minutes left, the chance was there to turn the match around, as obviously Iceland were running out of power against the powerful and movable Ukrainian defence
  • when Icelandic goalkeeper number two Hafdís Renötudóttir saved a Smbatian shot and Berglind Þorsteinsdóttir scored again, the historic win was sealed

 

A victory for the history books

Iceland never won a match at the EHF EURO while Ukraine have not won since 2010 and are making a comeback after a decade’s absence. That meant this match would be historic for one of the two sides after losing their respective openers.

Iceland profited from a perfect start, while Ukraine showed strong spirit after the break to produce an outstanding comeback.

Now the Icelanders even have a chance to make it to the main round, if they beat Germany on Tuesday. The teams are equal on two points, and the winner takes the ticket to Vienna. The Netherlands have already clinched their main round berth and Ukraine are out of the race.

EURO24W Iceland Vs Ukraine UH12563 UH
In the first half we only focused on us, and what we can do best: we are very good in defence and very good in running. So we just ran, and it worked well. In the end, maybe some players were tired or under stress, or we had in mind that this is the first time we can win. We did not want to make many mistakes, but we did not score that much as in the first half, because we were not running. But we won, that’s all.
Perla Albertsdóttir
Left wing, Iceland
EURO24W Iceland Vs Ukraine UH12925 UH
We are so sad and disappointed with our start of the game. We just did not do what we should do. So we lost the game already in the beginning, the distance was too big and unfortunately we could not catch up until the end.
Tatiana Smbatian
Centre back, Ukraine
EURO24W Iceland Vs Ukraine KA208050 EM
Eva Manhart/kolektiff
EURO24W Iceland Vs Ukraine UH12542 UH
Uros Hocevar/kolektiff
EURO24W Iceland Vs Ukraine KA207696 EM
Eva Manhart/kolektiff
EURO24W Iceland Vs Ukraine ER16257 JE
Jure Erzen/kolektiff
EURO24W Iceland Vs Ukraine KA207700 EM
Eva Manhart/kolektiff
EURO24W Iceland Vs Ukraine KA107880 EM
Eva Manhart/kolektiff
EURO24W Iceland Vs Ukraine KA208418 EM
Eva Manhart/kolektiff
EURO24W Iceland Vs Ukraine KA208430 EM
Eva Manhart/kolektiff

Photos © EHF/kolektiff

EURO24W Montenegro Vs Romania C4 1813 JC
EURO24W Serbia Vs Czechia C4 4948 JC
