Iceland secure late draw with Serbia
The first points in group C at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 were split between Iceland and Serbia, as the teams recorded a 27:27 draw following a thrilling clash on Friday night in Munich.
I’m not so happy with the performance. I thought we didn't play so good through the match and we have to do better in the next one for sure. But we take the point to go on for sure.
We had fun, we played well, it was a great match. It is bitter if we get sad only because we have just one point.