Iceland secure late draw with Serbia

History repeats for Serbia and Iceland

It was the second time Iceland and Serbia met in their opening game at the Men’s EHF EURO, and the second time that opener ended in a draw.

The first EHF EURO game between the sides was in 2010, when Iceland ended up recording their best result ever – the bronze medal – after starting with a draw against Serbia.

In 2018, Serbia won the mutual encounter in Split outright. And on Friday night they seemed ready to topple the side many see as one of the biggest semi-final threats, making a clear statement on their own form, before Iceland secured the late draw.