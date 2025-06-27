Ignazio Degiorgio: “Italy must take the next step”
Having been present at 12 of the 14 editions of the EHF Beach Handball EURO, Italy are among the evergreens of the championships. However, their men’s national team have finished in the top 10 only twice. A strong result in the 2025 event in Alanya is important for beach handball in Italy, says specialist Ignazio Degiorgio, “because all the children who approach this sport and start practising it dream of wearing the ‘Azzurri’ jersey.”
In beach handball everything is possible and surprises are more frequent. Playing without the pressure of being the favourites could work in our favour.