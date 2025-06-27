Ignazio Degiorgio: “Italy must take the next step”

The EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 on 8-13 July in Türkiye marks the 25-year anniversary of the championships. Back in 2000, Italy hosted the inaugural edition on the beach of Gaeta, some 130 kilometres southeast of Rome.

“It should be a source of pride for Italy to have organised the first European championships,” says Ignazio Degiorgio, now one of Italy’s leading players, but back then a one-year-old boy.

“From that team I know Simone Bargelli, the father of (current indoor international) Raul, who I faced many times as an indoor opponent.”

Italy not only hosted the event in 2000, but their men’s team finished fifth for what is still their best result at a EURO. However, those early days were a different era for beach handball, and only eight nations were at the start — less than at any other EURO since.