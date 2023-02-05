Ikast booked a quarter-final ticket, Borussia new group leader

GROUP A

BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER) vs ES Besancon Feminin (FRA) 31:21 (16:8)

Borussia beat Besancon Feminin for the second time in only two weeks with true teamwork to take charge of Group A. The home team opened with a 5-0 run leaving their opponents without a goal for nine minutes. Besancon could not recover from this deficit and kept having problems in attack. Adding to their problems were 10 saves at 40% save efficiency by Yara Ten Holte.

A ten-goal lead was hit in the 35th minute of the game when Anna-Lena Hausherr netted for 19:9. Camille Aoustin and Ivana Dezic were the most efficient goal scorers for Besanscon, but they could not narrow the gap below 10. Besancon will need to find a new solution ahead of their important match against Siófok.

The defence may have been fooled, but Yara ten Holte was not! #ehfel pic.twitter.com/OXg1cxdcEd — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) February 5, 2023

Molde Elite (NOR) vs Siófok KC (HUN) 29:32 (14:20)

Siófok extended their winning streak to three with a stellar performance by Nikoletta Papp ending Molde's chances of progressing further in the competition. After a 3:0 start by the Hungarians, it was Thale Delia Rushfeldt who returned Molde to life, with two straight goals as the home team did not let go easily and were level for the first 15 minutes of the game.

However, a 3-0 series near the end of the first half stretched the gap and allowed Siófok to get a six-goal lead at half-time. In the second half good defence movement and fast transition produced four quick goals for Molde, closing the gap to 18:20. Uros Brgear called for a time-out, put new tactics for the attack and shifted the defence from 6-0 to 5-1. This resulted in a new series of goals for a five-goal lead which Molde held almost until the final whistle.