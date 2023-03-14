Ikast on top of almost all rankings

While a Hungarian player is top scorer of the group phase, almost all other rankings are dominated by Danish side Ikast. Here are more facts and figures on the second-tier competition in European women’s club handball.

1 - for the first time in the history of the EHF European League Men and Women and Men’s EHF Cup, the host of the final tournament is not participating in the competition. Graz in Austria will host the EHF Finals on 13/14 May

1 team is part of all three quarter-finals played in the European League women: Ikast from Denmark. The group B winners also qualified for both EHF Finals, but lost twice in the semi-finals

1 former European League winner is back in the quarter-finals: Nantes (2021). The 2021 runners-up Siófok, the last winners of the EHF Cup in 2019, have also reached this stage

1 participant of the 2022 EHF finals is still part of the competition: Ikast (third ranked). Last year’s winners SG BBM Bieitgheim played in the EHF Champions League this season, finalists Viborg were eliminated in qualification, and CS Minaur Baia Mare have not played in Europe this year

1 team won all six group matches: Ikast

1 of 48 group matches ended in a draw: SCM Ramnicu Valcea vs Thüringer HC in group D, 32:32

1 - for the first time in the new competition, Romania is represented by only one club and Germany is represented by two teams

1 group (C) needed to be decided by internal ranking, as three teams were equal on eight points: Sola and Nykøbing progressed, DVSC Schaeffler were eliminated

1 of four teams seeded for the group phase made it to the quarter-finals: Ikast. Debrecen, Molde and Paris 92 missed out

2 different nations and clubs were the previous winners of the European League: Nantes (France, 2021) and Bietigheim (Germany, 2022)

2 nations represent the group winners, Denmark and Germany with two teams each. No teams from the same country face off in the quarter-finals

3 teams made it from the first qualification round to the quarter-finals: Thüringer HC, Nykøbing and Siófok