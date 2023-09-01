Ikast’s confidence sees Danish side aim big

After finishing fourth in the 2020/21 season, Ikast climbed to the third place in the 2021/22 season and finally won the title, their third in the second-tier European competition, which has definitely put a target on Ikast’s back.

In the domestic league, they finished third in the last three seasons, behind giants Odense Håndbold and Team Esbjerg each time. But this summer has been a statement of intent, as they reinforced their squad tremendously with the MVP of the EHF Finals 2022, Markéta Jeřábková, and goalkeeper Filippa Idehn, two crucially experienced players who will mix well with the youth from Ikast’s squad.

While the pregnant Idehn will likely not feature before the start of 2024, Jeřábková will bring a lot to an ambitious team, which aims even higher this season – the fourth for Christensen on Ikast’s bench.

“These transfers will surely help us, the expectations are high, because there are experienced players coming to strengthen our squad. But we have players like Emma Friis, Sarah Iversen or Stine Skogrand, who have featured at the highest level for their national teams - Denmark and Norway,” Christensen says.

“Sure, they might have not played a lot in the Champions League so far, many of our players will make their debut in the competition, but they have experience.”