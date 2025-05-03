Ikast storm into final with huge win over Blomberg

Ikast storm into final with huge win over Blomberg

ER 2837 (1)
EHF / Eric Willemsen
03 May 2025, 16:40

Having arrived in Graz as arguably the main title candidates, Ikast Håndbold left no doubt about their status as the Danish side downed HSG Blomberg-Lippe 28:18 in the opening semi-final of the EHF Finals Women 2025 on Saturday. A surplus of quality and experience gave them a substantial lead early in the match and Ikast never looked back, even carving out a double-digit 16:6 lead already before half-time.

Julie Scaglione was the main shooter with five goals for Ikast, while Nieke Kühne and Alexia Hauf also ended on five goals for Blomberg, who failed to close their openings in defence and raise their shooting efficiency when the German team needed to do so in order to weather the Ikast storm.

In the EHF European League Women 2024/25 final on Sunday at 18:00 CEST, Ikast meet either another German side, Thüringer HC, or JDA Bourgogne Dijon from France, who contest the second semi-final later on Saturday.

SEMI-FINALS

HSG Blomberg-Lippe (GER) vs Ikast Håndbold (DEN) 18:28 (6:16)

  • right wing Cecilie Brandt guided Ikast in the opening phase, as she scored four times in the first 10 minutes to help her team open a seven-goal lead (10:3)
  • Ikast dominated on both ends of the court, with a strong defence and efficient shooting to round off their trademark fast attacks
  • Blomberg were outplayed throughout, but did score one of the goals of the match when Nieke Kühne was set up by Lisa Rajes for a stunning in-flight goal
  • already in the first half, Ikast fans in the stands of the Raiffeisen Sportpark knew for sure that their team would go through to the final as they walked the polonaise
  • Blomberg started the second half with a 3:0 run as Ikast failed to score for nearly five minutes, but the comeback was never really on
  • Ikast rushed less in the second half, as the difference at the end was again 10 goals 



Ikast’s Markéta Jerábková returns — and scores again

Scoring has always been business as usual for Markéta Jerábková throughout the Czech star’s career. She scored 100 goals for Ikast in the EHF Champions League last season, and 118 for title-winning Vipers Kristiansand the year before. Still, the ‘only’ three goals Jerábková contributed to Ikast’s thumping 28:18 victory over Blomberg were special for her.

Jerábková took a break from the sport in January after announcing her pregnancy. But, as her club Ikast said in a statement on their website, she lost her unborn child. Overcoming the personal tragedy, Jerábková returned to court on Saturday, and netted three times from seven-metre penalties. More to come, for sure.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

ELW25 SF1 HSG Blomberg Lippe Vs Ikast Håndbold MAL4149 AM
We are going to sleep tonight and think a little bit, we will see our video and the mistakes we have done. But tomorrow we have another chance to get a medal. We will fight with everything that we have.
Ona Vegue I Pena
Left wing, HSG Blomberg-Lippe
ELW25 SF1 HSG Blomberg Lippe Vs Ikast Håndbold UH28566 UH
We had to be ready for the game, we needed to have respect for the team Blomberg-Lippe, who have done well this tournament. We wanted to run a lot, make it hard for them to succeed in this game and the players were ready from the beginning.
Søren Hansen
Head coach, Ikast Håndbold
ELW25 SF1 HSG Blomberg Lippe Vs Ikast Håndbold MAL4624 AM
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff
ELW25 SF1 HSG Blomberg Lippe Vs Ikast Håndbold MAL4544 AM
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff
ELW25 SF1 HSG Blomberg Lippe Vs Ikast Håndbold MAL4056 AM
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff
ELW25 SF1 HSG Blomberg Lippe Vs Ikast Håndbold MAL5307 AM
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff
ELW25 SF1 HSG Blomberg Lippe Vs Ikast Håndbold MAL4956 AM
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff
ELW25 SF1 HSG Blomberg Lippe Vs Ikast Håndbold MAL4243 AM
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff
ELW25 SF1 HSG Blomberg Lippe Vs Ikast Håndbold MAL4065 AM
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff

Photos © kolektiff

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

ELW25 SF2 Thüringer HC Vs JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball UH29348 UH
Previous Article LIVE BLOG: Thüringer join Ikast for Sunday's final in Graz
ELW25 SF1 HSG Blomberg Lippe Vs Ikast Håndbold MAL6203 AM
Next Article Post-match flash quotes: semi-finals, 3 May

Latest news

More News