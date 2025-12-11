Ilknur Kurtulus: “Professionalism always comes before gender”
Many frowned when Ilknur Kurtulus was appointed head coach of Nilüfer BSK in 2023 — the first woman to lead a team in the men’s Süper Lig, Türkiye’s top handball division. Two years later, Nilüfer won the domestic Super Cup and are on the brink of their best-ever international result in the EHF European Cup Men.
Time to meet Ilknur Kurtulus, the woman who leads a men’s team to success and becomes a role model for female coaches.
Reaching the quarter-finals would be a historic first for our club, and this possibility is a tremendous source of motivation for us all.