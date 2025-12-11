“Especially at the Super League level, I was exposed to many negative comments, such as: ‘You cannot succeed’ or ‘This will be too difficult for you.’ Unfortunately, there were also those who expected me to fail,” Kurtulus says.

Nilüfer didn’t back off. And Kurtulus even less so.

The club put out a statement underlining “the value we place on women” and adding that they were “looking forward to welcoming all Bursa handball and sports fans, especially our female fans, to our matches.”

The coach also put out a statement — not in words, but on the court.

Kurtulus built a team, blending the experienced core with talents she had previously worked with in the club’s youth department in trying to establish “an injury-free, enjoyable style of play and to finish among the top four teams in the Super League.”

In her first season at the helm, Nilüfer won the play-offs for fifth place in the Turkish league, then finished runners-up behind champions Besiktas JK last season.

But that was only the beginning.