Impressive Slovenians get the job done in Berlin
Slovenia have put themselves in a strong position to progress to the Men's EHF EURO 2024 main round after the Uros Zorman-led squad cruised past Poland in the high-scoring goal fest at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin.
We ran like cannibals, up and down all the way and scored a lot of easy goals and we didn't concede so much. We know that we have more players, bigger and better rotation, so that was the difference.
This match cost us a lot of effort and we couldn't find solutions for Slovenia's defence. We tried our best, but I think the loss of power was too big for our players and Slovenia took this two points.