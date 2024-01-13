EURO24M

Impressive Slovenians get the job done in Berlin

13 January 2024, 19:45

Slovenia have put themselves in a strong position to progress to the Men's EHF EURO 2024 main round after the Uros Zorman-led squad cruised past Poland in the high-scoring goal fest at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin.

The Poles quickly ran out of ideas in attack over the course of the first half and once Slovenia started to build on their lead, it was a one-way street for the rest of the match for Marcin Lijewski's men.

GROUP D

Poland vs Slovenia 25:32 (14:20)

  • the Polish goalkeepers had a night to forget as they only made four saves combined, unlike Slovenia's Klemen Ferlin who made seven saves alone
  • the Poles' body language was far from encouraging as they kept giving the ball away by making too many turnovers
  • Slovenia's attack was on another level compared to Poland as they had a high percentage (80 per cent) of shot efficiency
  • Gasper Marguc was the top scorer of the match with six goals in total from six shots, including one penalty
  • Dean Bombac scored five goals and was at heart of almost every Slovenia's play, making five assists too, and was chosen as the Player of the Match, sponsored by Grundfos, by the fans

We ran like cannibals, up and down all the way and scored a lot of easy goals and we didn't concede so much. We know that we have more players, bigger and better rotation, so that was the difference.
Dean Bombac
Centre back, Slovenia

Slovenia's playmaking factory makes all the difference

Even with a few injured players in the middle of the park, Slovenia's depth in the playmaking position is proving to be an enigma for the opponents as Dean Bombac, Aleks Vlah and Miha Zarabec have once again demonstrated their top abilities.

The attacking trident combined for nine goals scored as the Poland's defence couldn't find an answer to stop them or even get near them at times. It remains to be seen whether Norway have the answers to Slovenia's creativity.

Photos © Kolektiff Images

This match cost us a lot of effort and we couldn't find solutions for Slovenia's defence. We tried our best, but I think the loss of power was too big for our players and Slovenia took this two points.
Michal Olejniczak
Centre back, Poland
