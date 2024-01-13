Impressive Slovenians get the job done in Berlin

Slovenia's playmaking factory makes all the difference

Even with a few injured players in the middle of the park, Slovenia's depth in the playmaking position is proving to be an enigma for the opponents as Dean Bombac, Aleks Vlah and Miha Zarabec have once again demonstrated their top abilities.

The attacking trident combined for nine goals scored as the Poland's defence couldn't find an answer to stop them or even get near them at times. It remains to be seen whether Norway have the answers to Slovenia's creativity.

