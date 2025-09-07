RK Vogošća’s unbelievable comeback

After Saturday’s first leg between Handball Esch and RK Vogošca, not many people believed in a thrilling second leg on Sunday, as Esch beat the visitors from Bosnia and Herzegovina by 42:31. Little did those in attendance in Luxembourg know what would follow the next day.

The home side led after 30 minutes by 18:17, adding another goal to their advantage. However, a stunning 25:13 run for the guests in the second half meant a repetition of Saturday’s result, only with the teams on different ends of the scoreline. Vogošca had the momentum going into the penalty shoot-out and kept their cool. Scoring two out of three shots, while Esch could not score any of their four attempts. RK Vogošća qualifies for Round 2 after 120 remarkable minutes of handball.