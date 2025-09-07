Insane comeback with penalty shoot-out opens EHF European Cup Men season

EHF / Tim Dettmar
07 September 2025, 21:00

The first EHF European Cup Men 2025/26 matches have been played. 14 of the 18 teams competing in Round 1 of the competition were in action over the weekend. Balatonfüredi KSE and RK Vogosca have already booked their tickets for the second round, having won their double-headers.

MRK Sloga Doboj can travel to Lithuania next weekend with a good feeling and a big advantage, beating Granitas-Karys by 16 goals (37:21) on Saturday. Dario Djenadija (10 goals) and Djordje Bosic (17 saves) stood out for the side from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

  • A.C. PAOK celebrated a comfortable win in the Greek derby against E.S.N. Vrilissia, winning by 27:20 in Vrilissia; PAOK goalkeeper Igor Asic had 18 saves (47 per cent) and a goal for his side, while the home side only scored on 39 per cent of their shots

  • Austrian side roomz JAGS Vösslau made good use of their home-court advantage in the first leg, beating Mistra by 31:23; former Austrian international in goal Thomas Bauer had 13 saves (39 per cent) for his team; Vösslau re-took the lead after nine minutes and never looked back

  • having to mount a comeback in Skopje is not the most ideal situation going into a second leg, HB Dudelange will have to face it next week after losing their first leg at home against HC Butel Skopje by 27:31; the North Macedonian side was extremely efficient, scoring 76 per cent of their shots; another key to the away win was having the goalkeeper advantage with 13 saves compared to Dudelange’s six saves

  • Kosovo’s Besa Famgas could rely on Amr Ali Abdulah Zayan, who scored 14 goals for his side, the most of any player in a single match over the weekend; his performance helped Famgas to secure a 39:34 win over Depsas Enerji AS SK from Türkiye, who were only one goal behind after 44 minutes but could not take a lead during the entire 60 minutes

  • the second Turkish team in action this weekend had no chance in their double-header in Hungary; Balatonfüredi KSE dominated both ties against Beykoz BLD SK, winning by 85:38 on aggregate (42:18 & 43:20)

RK Vogošća’s unbelievable comeback

After Saturday’s first leg between Handball Esch and RK Vogošca, not many people believed in a thrilling second leg on Sunday, as Esch beat the visitors from Bosnia and Herzegovina by 42:31. Little did those in attendance in Luxembourg know what would follow the next day.

The home side led after 30 minutes by 18:17, adding another goal to their advantage. However, a stunning 25:13 run for the guests in the second half meant a repetition of Saturday’s result, only with the teams on different ends of the scoreline. Vogošca had the momentum going into the penalty shoot-out and kept their cool. Scoring two out of three shots, while Esch could not score any of their four attempts. RK Vogošća qualifies for Round 2 after 120 remarkable minutes of handball.

 

20250906 EHF Jagsvoeslau Vs Mistra Copyright Kevin Kada 9
Kevin Kada
20250906 EHF Jagsvoeslau Vs Mistra Copyright Kevin Kada 6
Kevin Kada
SZT 6762
Balatonfüredi KSE
20250906 Hbdudelange Hcbutelskopje 34 Etute Samuel Itua
Ern FERRARI
20250906 Hbdudelange Hcbutelskopje 10 NIKOLOV Filip
Ern FERRARI
20250907 Team Esbjerg Metz Handball Team Metz Handball
5C1A3186
