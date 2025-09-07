Insane comeback with penalty shoot-out opens EHF European Cup Men season
The first EHF European Cup Men 2025/26 matches have been played. 14 of the 18 teams competing in Round 1 of the competition were in action over the weekend. Balatonfüredi KSE and RK Vogosca have already booked their tickets for the second round, having won their double-headers.
MRK Sloga Doboj can travel to Lithuania next weekend with a good feeling and a big advantage, beating Granitas-Karys by 16 goals (37:21) on Saturday. Dario Djenadija (10 goals) and Djordje Bosic (17 saves) stood out for the side from Bosnia and Herzegovina.