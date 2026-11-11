Inside EHF: Nations Board and Nations Committees

When and why was the Nations Board formed?

The Nations Board was first integrated into the EHF structure in 2010, before a reform in 2021 to ensure targeted focus on both men’s and women’s handball. It was in 2021 that those separate interests were attributed increased concentration and efforts through the introduction of the respective Nations Committees, and a broadening of the Nations Board responsibilities to encompass both genders.

The Nations Board replaced two former bodies: the National Team Committee and the National Team Board. As such, handball on a national level is a core responsibility of the Nations Board.

The current structure was catalysed by a need to equalise men’s and women’s handball. The goal of the initial motion, passed at the EHF Congress 2018 in Glasgow, was to reform the EHF bodies in order to ensure a balanced and harmonised system for both genders’ competitions.

With the bodies having been formed for the first time at the EHF Congress 2021, the groups are currently in their second iteration, with the most recent election held at the EHF Congress 2025.