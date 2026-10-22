Inside Federations: Türkiye

eurohandball.com: What is the structure of the Turkish Federation? What departments do you have and how many employees?

Avni Mutlu: The Turkish Handball Federation operates under the leadership of our President Mesut Çebi and board members. We have a team working in different areas, including administration, sporting affairs, legal affairs, international relations, events and competitions, communication and media, marketing, finance and other operational areas.

We currently have 21 office staff and eight technical staff, making a total of 29 employees working at our federation. In addition, we have a facility where our players can accommodate during national team camps, and around 10 staff members are responsible for the operation and daily needs of this facility.

In total, including our facility staff, around 40 people are involved in the daily operations of the Federation. For major events and specific projects, we also work with additional staff, experts and external service providers when needed.

The headquarters of the Federation includes a playing hall with a capacity of 3,000, a gym, rooms that can accommodate players and a canteen where the teams can enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner prepared by our kitchen staff.