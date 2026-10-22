Inside Federations: Türkiye

eurohandball.com: What does a normal day at the federation look like? What kinds of topics are addressed?
Avni Mutlu: It is difficult to say that we have a completely routine day at the Federation, as we deal with different topics every day. A large part of our day is spent following our ongoing activities while also preparing for the upcoming projects and activities.
During the day, we deal with matters related to our national teams, leagues, clubs, players and coaches, as well as international relations and our ongoing work with the EHF. At the same time, we work on event preparations, meetings, sponsorships, media and communication, legal matters and the daily administrative work of the Federation.
When we are preparing for a major event, we need to follow many different details alongside our daily work. For example, at the moment, the preparations for the Women's EHF EURO 2026 are an important part of our daily agenda. We are in regular contact with the EHF, our local partners, venues, hotels, transport providers, media and other service providers.
So, I would say the most important part of our daily work is being able to follow many different topics at the same time and coordinate everything as a team.