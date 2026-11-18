eurohandball.com: What are your main priorities in the last month before the Women's EHF EURO 2026 and how do you assess the overall organisational process?
Jaroslav Holeša: Organising the Women's EHF EURO 2026 is one of the most important projects undertaken by our federation. Preparations have been ongoing for several years and involve securing the venue, technical equipment, accommodation, transport, security, television production and financing.
During the final month, our focus is on completing the remaining organisational details, marketing activities and, above all, ticket sales. We are actively involving handball clubs, schools, families and corporate partners in our promotional efforts. Our goal is to create an exceptional sporting atmosphere in Bratislava.
Personally, I consider it extremely important that the arena is full for Slovakia's matches. This is an opportunity to demonstrate that handball has a strong community and an important place in Slovak society.
Despite the challenging financial circumstances, I believe Bratislava will be an excellent host of the championship.