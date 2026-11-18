eurohandball.com: What is the organisational structure of the Slovak Handball Federation? What departments do you have and how many employees?

Jaroslav Holeša: The Slovak Handball Federation oversees all aspects of handball in Slovakia, from youth development and domestic competitions to national teams and international events.

Strategic management is the responsibility of the Executive Board, while the federation's Secretariat handles day-to-day operations. Our activities cover competition management, national teams, coach education, youth development, finance, marketing and event organisation.

The Secretariat consists of approximately 10 to 11 staff members and officials, supported by a network of external experts and collaborators. Our goal is to operate efficiently and professionally, making the best possible use of digital technologies.