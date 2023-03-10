Insights into Women’s EHF EURO 2022 revealed

The analysis identifies key trends in team tactics as well as the demographics of the participating teams and important statistics, and is illustrated with practical video examples of the trends highlighted.

The summary showed teams are deploying more active defensive bases in combination with fast play and the physical condition of every player is paramount. Teams are making more use of fast throw-offs, and new rules have sped up the game, giving an advantage to those teams which play quick handball.

The project was led by Monique Tijsterman of the EHF Methods Commission, working alongside four expert coaches and analysts.

The full report can be accessed here.

Photo © Uros Hocevar / kolektiff

