Intense battles in last chance for quarter-final berths

All four matches in the first leg of the EHF European League Men 2024/25 play-offs were won by the home sides, and now their rivals are looking for a comeback.

GOG, who lost at Sport Lisboa e Benfica by two goals, and MT Melsungen, who were defeated by fellow German side VfL Gummersbach by three goals, seem to have a better chance than the French teams. Both Limoges Handball and FENIX Toulouse lost by seven goals last Tuesday, against HC Kriens-Luzern and FC Porto, respectively.