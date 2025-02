With the EHF European League Women 2024/25 group phase reaching midway, the race for the quarter-finals is heating up and the leading clubs in each of the four groups have a chance to move even closer to booking a ticket for the next stage.

In the highlight matches, KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin are up against HSG Blomberg-Lippe in Poland, while BV Borussia Dortmund will welcome Ikast Håndbold in Germany.