Intense MOTW confirmed for EHF Champions League Women round 4

Intense MOTW confirmed for EHF Champions League Women round 4

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
29 September 2025, 11:00

The stakes are rising in the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 as world-class teams strive to climb their way through the standings in round 4 of the group phase. A thrilling Match of the Week in group B headlines the schedule for the upcoming weekend, promising more action than ever.

For the second time this season, the Match of the Week in the women’s premium club competition is set to travel to Denmark, as the 2024/25 runners-up Odense Håndbold welcome French powerhouse Brest Bretagne Handball on Sunday 5 October at 16:00 CEST.

The rivalry between the two sides dates back to 2019, when they first met in an EHF Champions League match, and is now set to culminate with their 13th encounter in European club competitions, which might just be a lucky number for one of them.

While Odense have the upper hand in direct encounters with eight victories so far — compared to Brest’s three wins and one game ending in a draw — the French side has been enjoying a perfect start to the season and they are currently sitting at the top of group B with the maximum number of points. 

Follow the Match of the Week live on EHFTV, with additional English commentary.

EHF Champions League Women 2025/26

Round 4

Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA)
Sunday 5 October 2025 at 16:00 CEST

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

BBH BUCAREST (106)

Photos © Nasz Nikolett (main), BBH - Olivier Stephan (in-text)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

10A2545
Previous Article Easy tickets for Erice and Atzgersdorf; exciting end in Faroe Islands

Latest news

More News