For the second time this season, the Match of the Week in the women’s premium club competition is set to travel to Denmark, as the 2024/25 runners-up Odense Håndbold welcome French powerhouse Brest Bretagne Handball on Sunday 5 October at 16:00 CEST.

The rivalry between the two sides dates back to 2019, when they first met in an EHF Champions League match, and is now set to culminate with their 13th encounter in European club competitions, which might just be a lucky number for one of them.

While Odense have the upper hand in direct encounters with eight victories so far — compared to Brest’s three wins and one game ending in a draw — the French side has been enjoying a perfect start to the season and they are currently sitting at the top of group B with the maximum number of points.

Follow the Match of the Week live on EHFTV, with additional English commentary.

EHF Champions League Women 2025/26

Round 4

Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA)

Sunday 5 October 2025 at 16:00 CEST