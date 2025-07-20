Introducing the W19 EHF Championship 2025 All-star Team

Ukraine are the only squad with three players in the All-star Team — and four trophies, as Liubov Rosokha was named both the best centre back and the MVP of the tournament. Alongside her are teammates Vanessa Lakatosh, awarded Best Left Back and finishing the championship as top scorer for the Ukrainian side with 39 goals, and Anastasiia Parkhomenko, who was pivotal to Sunday's victory with seven goals.

Next in the charts are bronze medallists Italy, represented by two key players — goalkeeper Margherita Danti, who boasted a 38.10 save percentage in the game against Belgium, and 19-year-old right wing Chiara Priolo.

Slovakia, Belgium, Luxembourg and Bulgaria have one player each in the All-star Team, with Bulgarian left back Melina Spasova receiving the well-deserved Top Scorer award following a fantastic performance throughout the competition and adding 54 goals to her tally.