Irun and Montpellier book first quarter-final tickets

25 February 2025, 22:45

Bidasoa Irun and Montpellier Handball are the first two teams to secure their place in the quarter-finals of the EHF European League Men 2024/25, as they both bounced back from their earlier defeats in the reverse fixtures against Limoges Handball and GOG, respectively. Arthur Lenne secured Montpellier top spot in group I when he netted for 30:28 with 15 seconds left on the clock. GOG were close to turn the match around near the end, but now are still not guaranteed of a play-off spot. Even 17 saves of goalkeeper Sven Näf did not prevent HC Kriens-Luzern from losing 31:29 against Fraikin BM. Granollers.

Elsewhere, THW Kiel remained unbeaten after their 35:30 win at FC Porto and went top of group III alone as MT Melsungen surprisingly dropped a point at home against Vojvodina: 26:26 — a result that only stood after Aaron Mensing scored the equaliser for the hosts three seconds before the end.

HIGHLIGHT MATCH

GROUP II

Bidasoa Irun (ESP) vs Limoges Handball (FRA) 35:30 (15:15)

After Sport Lisboa e Benfica's defeat against Ystads IF HF earlier Tuesday, Bidasoa Irun seized the opportunity and sealed their quarter-final berth. The former EHF Champions League winners from Spain marched through in style. One week after their 32:31 defeat against Limoges Handball, the team of Alejandro Mozas turned the tables on their French opponents and wiped out that deficit with a 35:30 win. No team can overtake Irun on top of group II anymore.

Backed by 13 saves of Argentine goalkeeper Leonel Maciel, Irun took control after an equal first half, in which Limoges had the better start (10:7). It took a while until the hosts managed to decide the encounter, which was close until 23:21, when a 6:2 run for Irun to go 29:23 ahead was crucial. Irun return to this stage of a European competition 18 years after their last quarter-final — in the EHF Cup 2006/07. Irun’s top scorer was Rodrigo Salinas with six goals; Ihor Turchenko netted the same number for the French side, which remains on five points, still ahead of Kriens (four) and Granollers (three).

20250225 ELM MR R3 Text 2

IN OTHER MATCHES

Montpellier Handball (FRA) vs GOG (DEN) 30:28 (17:14)

Fraikin BM. Granollers (ESP) vs HC Kriens-Luzern (SUI) 31:29 (17:14)

FC Porto (POR) vs THW Kiel (GER) 30:35 (15:17)

MT Melsungen (GER) vs Vojvodina (SRB) 26:26 (15:16)

photos main & in-text: Arrate Morales; gallery: as stated.

