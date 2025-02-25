Irun and Montpellier book first quarter-final tickets

Bidasoa Irun and Montpellier Handball are the first two teams to secure their place in the quarter-finals of the EHF European League Men 2024/25, as they both bounced back from their earlier defeats in the reverse fixtures against Limoges Handball and GOG, respectively. Arthur Lenne secured Montpellier top spot in group I when he netted for 30:28 with 15 seconds left on the clock. GOG were close to turn the match around near the end, but now are still not guaranteed of a play-off spot. Even 17 saves of goalkeeper Sven Näf did not prevent HC Kriens-Luzern from losing 31:29 against Fraikin BM. Granollers.

Elsewhere, THW Kiel remained unbeaten after their 35:30 win at FC Porto and went top of group III alone as MT Melsungen surprisingly dropped a point at home against Vojvodina: 26:26 — a result that only stood after Aaron Mensing scored the equaliser for the hosts three seconds before the end.