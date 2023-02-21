Irun through, Motor can still hope

Despite a defeat in Düsseldorf against HC Motor, Bidasoa Irun could celebrate an EHF European League Men Last 16 place on Tuesday night, thanks to round 9 losses for both Aguas Santas Milaneza and HC Eurofarm Pelister.

HC Motor and Eurofarm Pelister are both still in the running for the Last 16 and face a crucial clash against each other in Bitola next week to decide the last spot from the group, with a draw enough for the hosts to proceed. However, Aguas Santas are now eliminated.