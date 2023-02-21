Irun through, Motor can still hope
Despite a defeat in Düsseldorf against HC Motor, Bidasoa Irun could celebrate an EHF European League Men Last 16 place on Tuesday night, thanks to round 9 losses for both Aguas Santas Milaneza and HC Eurofarm Pelister.
HC Motor and Eurofarm Pelister are both still in the running for the Last 16 and face a crucial clash against each other in Bitola next week to decide the last spot from the group, with a draw enough for the hosts to proceed. However, Aguas Santas are now eliminated.
GROUP D
HC Motor (UKR) vs Bidasoa Irun (ESP) 33:31 (16:16)
HC Motor keep their flames of hope burning after a great performance against Bidasoa Irun. The match was fully equal for more than 50 minutes with permanently changing leads, but when Motor netted for the first ever three-goal gap in the 53rd minute, they were on the winners’ way. Irun managed to reduce the gap to one goal in the last minute, but finally outstanding Ihor Turchenko secured Motor’s second group phase victory with his 13th and last goal. Motor’s left back now tops the scorer list with 78 goals. Iñaki Cavero netted nine times for Irun.
We did a very good match today, and I really appreciate the big support of our audience. They gave us the energy to fight hard for this win.
Skanderborg-Aarhus (DEN) vs Aguas Santas Milaneza (POR) 33:26 (16:11)
Skanderborg-Aarhus – already confirmed as runners-up – took their seventh victory in the group in style and sealed Aguas Santas’ fate. The Danish side led from start to finish, establishing a significant half-time lead and maintaining a gap of between four and six goals until the 50th minute. Jonatan Mollerup had his season high score with 10 goals, making him the hosts’ best scorer, while João Pedro Morais topped Milaneza’s scorer list with five strikes.
I am very proud of my team, that they can deliver such a concentrated effort in a game that, on paper, doesn’t have any influence on our standing in our group. I am happy about the fact that we got to use some of the players who doesn’t normally get that much time in the field and that we got to try some new things in defence.
Füchse Berlin (GER) vs HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) 34:25 (18:12)
Nine group matches, nine victories: Füchse Berlin remain the best team of the competition, and now know their Last 16 opponents. On 21 and 28 March the group winners will face Danish side Skjern, fourth-ranked in group C. Against Eurofarm Pelister, Berlin turned a 2:4 deficit into a 11:6 lead, extending the gap by the break. They were confirmed winners of what turned into one-sided duel, gaining their first double-figured margin at 28:18. New right wing Robert Weber, who replaces injured Dane Hans Lindberg, had a strong international debut for Berlin with four goals while the top scorer was World Championship MVP Mattias Gidsel with six strikes.
We had some problems with their seven against six tactics but managed to get some easy goals after several minutes. For us it is good to secure the next win and go with maximum points to the next round.”