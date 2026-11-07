Israel shock Slovenia, second wins for Croatia and Italy

Israel shock Slovenia, second wins for Croatia and Italy

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
07 November 2026, 22:12

Round 2 of the Men's EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers started with a bang: Israel took a 31:28 victory at Slovenia, causing the first surprise of the competition, while Italy (at Belgium) and Croatia (at Finland) took their each second wins of the competition.

  • 10 goals from Daniel Mosindi and a great show from goalkeeper Dan Tepper were the reasons for Israel's sensational away win in Slovenia

  • while Israel won only three of their last 18 qualification matches before, it was the first defeat for Slovenia after six wins in the 2026 EHF EURO Qualifiers

  • Domenico Ebner secured Italy's win at Belgium with 19 saves

  • Croatia easily won at Finland and now have four points on their tally

GROUP 1

FINLAND VS CROATIA 25:35 (12:19)

H2H: 0-0-7
Top scorers: Sebastian Säkkinen 5/6 (Finland); Mario Šoštarić 7/12 (Croatia) 

Croatia cruised to their second convincing win in the EHF EURO qualifiers after their 46:28 against Lithuania. Only until 4:6, the hosts were on an equal level, then the Croats improved in defence and goalkeeper Dominik Kuzmanović was on fire. Already at the break, the winners were confirmed, and Croatia’s head coach Dagur Sigurdsson started a huge rotation. The 31:21 was the first double-figured lead, that margin remained until the end despite a strong performance of Finnish goalkeeper Mikael Mäkelä, who saved 13 shots. His side still wait for their first point after their 24:33 defeat at the Netherlands in their opener.

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KP91235
We were one step behind from the beginning. Of course we have to remember that Croatia are a top class team and losing by 10 goals to them is not the worst possible result. Still, I feel we could have done better. We have many young players and players who have not been in the team very long and maybe that shows a little bit too much.
Ola Lindgren
Head coach, Finland
KP91838 (1)
It was a good game from us. Two games in a row and we really needed to be concentrated. We made maybe too many technical errors, but all in all I am pleased with both the result and our performance today.
Dagur Sigurdsson
Head coach, Croatia
KP91907
Finnish Handball Federation / Kalle Parkkinen
KP91783
Finnish Handball Federation / Kalle Parkkinen
KP91713
Finnish Handball Federation / Kalle Parkkinen
KP91194
Finnish Handball Federation / Kalle Parkkinen
KP91398
Finnish Handball Federation / Kalle Parkkinen
KP91277
Finnish Handball Federation / Kalle Parkkinen

GROUP 5

SLOVENIA VS ISRAEL 28:31 (14:13)

H2H: 6-0-1
Top scorers: Blaž Janc 6/10 (Slovenia); Daniel Mosindi 10/10 (Israel)

After winning all six matches in the EHF EURO 2026 qualifiers, Slovenia were defeated for the first time again. The unlucky 27:26 defeat at Czechia in round 1 already proved the high level Israel have reached, but on Saturday they created a huge surprise. After winning only one from six matches in the three previous qualification rounds each, Israel now aim for their second ever EHF EURO participation after 2002.

Slovenia seemed to have underestimated the visitors after their 38:28 against Bosnia-Herzegovina in their opener. The biggest gap in the first half was two goals. Right after the break, Israel turned the match around with a 5:0 run to lead 18:14. Goalkeeper Dan Tepper stood like a wall, stopping shot after shot. The hosts tried everything to reduce the gap, but Israel played clever in attack, using their 7 vs 6 in attack, and standing strong in defence. Finally, a double-strike from Daniel Mosindi for 28:23 confirmed the biggest upset so far in the EHF EURO 2028 qualifiers. For the first time in seven matches, Slovenia were defeated by Israel.

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SLO IZR TM 06028
I simply don't have the right answer for our game. In the first half, we could have built a slightly bigger lead, despite the huge number of technical errors on our part. We made as many as 10, and on top of that, we missed six easy scoring chances. At the start of the second half, the Israelis went on a 5-0 run, and after falling behind by that large margin, we didn't know how to claw our way back. In the turning points of the match, we got within two goals, but then made a few more technical errors. Today, we simply weren't ourselves. The qualifications are not in jeopardy, there are still many games ahead of us.
Uroš Zorman
Head coach, Slovenia
SLO IZR TM 09676
It was a really tough match for us, especially at the beginning when we struggled to find our rhythm and control the game. Our goalkeepers kept us in the match throughout, which was extremely important. In the second half, however, we were outstanding. We took control of the game, managed our opportunities well and played excellent defence. We didn’t allow them to score from fast breaks, which was a key factor in our performance. I’m really proud of the team and the amazing work they put in.
David Pisonero Nieto
Head coach, Israel
SLO IZR TM 06151
Tadej Morano
SLO IZR TM 06192
Tadej Morano
SLO IZR TM 06116
Tadej Morano
SLO IZR TM 06277
Tadej Morano
SLO IZR TM 06395
Tadej Morano
SLO IZR TM 09823
Tadej Morano
SLO IZR TM 06584
Tadej Morano

GROUP 7

BELGIUM VS ITALY 20:24 (11:13)

H2H: 3-1-7
Top scorers: Raphaël Kotters 5/14 (Belgium); Leo Prantner 6/10 (Italy)

Until minute 20 and the result 10:9, the hosts were ahead, then Italy turned the page and started the road to their second win in the competition. The visitors scored a 9:1 run, with Belgium only scoring once in 15 minutes. Key factor for Italy was goalkeeper Domenico Ebner, who saved 19 shots and was close to a saving percentage of 50. In a defence orientated battle, Belgium tried hard for their first points, but could not endanger the team of head coach Bob Hanning. After a brilliant attacking performance in their opener at Germany, the hosts laced the shooting power and efficiency. At 24:18, the win was secured.

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BE Group 20261107RQCKGDVY (1)
We started the match well, building a three-goal lead, but then we made a few mistakes, which allowed them to get back into the game quite easily and take the lead before half-time. After the break, we missed too many chances, allowing them to extend their lead to seven goals. We managed to claw back a little, but we didn’t score enough goals. Defensively, we’ve sorted out a few things, but not quite enough yet.
Kevin Jacobs
Assistant coach, Belgium
ITA Hymne 20261107PW4WDC4P
I’m very pleased that we’ve started this campaign with two wins. We analysed Belgium’s matches in Germany and against Greece thoroughly, which meant we were well prepared for this match. We conceded 11 goals in the first half, and just nine in the second. Domenico (Ebner) put in an excellent performance in goal. In attack, I felt we made too many technical errors. At a higher level, against teams like Egypt or Germany, you simply can’t win that way. So we need to stay more focused.
Bob Hanning
Head coach, Italy
ITA MENGON Simone 20261107Q5I4YCA6
Alain Decamps
BEL JAEKEN Stef 20261107QJ3SUCP6
Alain Decamps
BEL COLMAN Quinten 20261107QNX3SCTF
Alain Decamps
BEL JAEKEN Stef 20261107QCSGSCKF
Alain Decamps
BEL DANESI Sébastien 20261107RF2HSDGM
Alain Decamps
ITA PARISINI Andrea 20261107R3CV3D2M
Alain Decamps

Main photo credit @Tadej Morano

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