GROUP 5

H2H: 6-0-1

Top scorers: Blaž Janc 6/10 (Slovenia); Daniel Mosindi 10/10 (Israel)

After winning all six matches in the EHF EURO 2026 qualifiers, Slovenia were defeated for the first time again. The unlucky 27:26 defeat at Czechia in round 1 already proved the high level Israel have reached, but on Saturday they created a huge surprise. After winning only one from six matches in the three previous qualification rounds each, Israel now aim for their second ever EHF EURO participation after 2002.

Slovenia seemed to have underestimated the visitors after their 38:28 against Bosnia-Herzegovina in their opener. The biggest gap in the first half was two goals. Right after the break, Israel turned the match around with a 5:0 run to lead 18:14. Goalkeeper Dan Tepper stood like a wall, stopping shot after shot. The hosts tried everything to reduce the gap, but Israel played clever in attack, using their 7 vs 6 in attack, and standing strong in defence. Finally, a double-strike from Daniel Mosindi for 28:23 confirmed the biggest upset so far in the EHF EURO 2028 qualifiers. For the first time in seven matches, Slovenia were defeated by Israel.