Greece vs Israel qualifiers called off
EHF EURO

Greece vs Israel qualifiers called off

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
04 March 2026, 07:30

The European Handball Federation has called off the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers encounter, Greece vs Israel, initially scheduled for Sunday, 8 March in Kozani.

On Sunday, the EHF had already postponed the round 3 match, Israel vs Greece, which was supposed to be played on 4 March in Rishon-Le-Zion.

The decision to also postpone the match in Greece follows intense and very constructive communication between the EHF, the Greek and the Israeli Handball Federation, evaluating the option to have both matches played over two days in Greece while in parallel monitoring the situation in the Middle East and its impact on travelling options and security. 

Eventually all efforts were overshadowed by the developments in the region.

Considering the very uncertain preview for the next days and in the interest of safeguarding the well-being of all parties the EHF decided that the two matches between Israel and Greece in the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers are called off and postponed until further notice.

Any alternative rescheduling of those two games at a later date will be dealt with in a separate procedure.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20260303 ELM MR R3 Main
Previous Article Thrilling round 3 sees two groups still wide open
Website Friendly Job Opening
Next Article Job opening: Accountant

Latest news

More News