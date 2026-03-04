Greece vs Israel qualifiers called off

On Sunday, the EHF had already postponed the round 3 match, Israel vs Greece, which was supposed to be played on 4 March in Rishon-Le-Zion.

The decision to also postpone the match in Greece follows intense and very constructive communication between the EHF, the Greek and the Israeli Handball Federation, evaluating the option to have both matches played over two days in Greece while in parallel monitoring the situation in the Middle East and its impact on travelling options and security.

Eventually all efforts were overshadowed by the developments in the region.

Considering the very uncertain preview for the next days and in the interest of safeguarding the well-being of all parties the EHF decided that the two matches between Israel and Greece in the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers are called off and postponed until further notice.

Any alternative rescheduling of those two games at a later date will be dealt with in a separate procedure.