Italy remain perfect to raise W17 EHF Championship 2025 trophy

after finishing the preliminary round with maximum points in their respective groups, Finland and Italy grabbed close victories in the semi-finals on Saturday to reach the fight for the trophy

Italy started their W17 EHF Championship 2025 journey with three straight wins in group B — against Israel, Ukraine and Great Britain — and continued the victory road with a 33:30 win in the semi-final against Bulgaria

centre back Silvia Sofia Berardi was the key player of the final, scoring eight times out of eight shots for the Italian side

Finland’s Amanda Karén also contributed 10 goals for her team, but it was not enough to overcome the strong defensive wall of the Italians

in the bronze medal match, Ukraine and Bulgaria remained on the same level throughout the first half, with only two goals separating the sides at the break (17:15); however, Ukraine returned from the lockers with new-found energy and increased the rhythm, reaching a 10-goal lead (28:18) by the 48th minute and finally claiming the last spot of the podium with a 36:29 win

all four semi-finalists were represented in the All-star Team of the competition, with Israel also joining the list; Liam Lulu from Israel was crowned top scorer of the competition with 57 goals to her name, while Finland's Amanda Karén lifted the MVP award

FINAL

Finland vs Italy 34:38 (16:15)

Finland opened the score through Julianna Räsänen and by the seventh minute already built an advantage of three goals (4:1). They kept their edge for a while, with Italy fighting strongly for a comeback and managing to tie the score a few times throughout the first half, thus going to the lockers at the break only one goal behind (16:15).

Italian centre back Silvia Sofia Berardi found the net right after the game’s restart, announcing a change in the rhythm for her team, who increased their offensive power and were three goals ahead in minute 35. Helped by their brilliant goalkeeper Viola Giubbini between the posts — with 17 saves in total for a 33.33 per cent efficiency —, the Italians resisted against their opponents’ repeated attacks, and even reached a six-goal lead while entering the last quarter of the match (28:22).

With the trophy in sight, nothing could stop the Italian squad and they did not let go of the lead until the end, celebrating a well-fought 38:34 victory in Pristina and becoming the new W17 EHF Championship title-holders.