Even though Poland and Italy both go home after today’s match, they delivered a hard fight for a successful end to their Men’s EHF EURO 2026 journey — eventually won by Italy, 29:28, in the last 10 seconds of the game.

It is Italy’s third EHF EURO victory in history, but their first since they were the tournament hosts in 1998.

After the Italians clawed back a three-goal lead for Poland in the first half, they led until the last minute, when Mikołaj Czapliński turned the match around. After a faulty substitution from Poland with a tied match, Simone Mengon became the Italian hero, scoring the winning goal.