Italy take first EHF EURO win after 28-year drought

EHF / Tim Dettmar
20 January 2026, 20:15

Even though Poland and Italy both go home after today’s match, they delivered a hard fight for a successful end to their Men’s EHF EURO 2026 journey — eventually won by Italy, 29:28, in the last 10 seconds of the game.

It is Italy’s third EHF EURO victory in history, but their first since they were the tournament hosts in 1998.

After the Italians clawed back a three-goal lead for Poland in the first half, they led until the last minute, when Mikołaj Czapliński turned the match around. After a faulty substitution from Poland with a tied match, Simone Mengon became the Italian hero, scoring the winning goal.

GROUP F

Poland vs Italy 28:29 (13:15)

H2H: 5-0-2
Top scorers: Mikołaj Czapliński 12/13 (POL); Simone Mengon 7/9 (ITA)
Goalkeeper saves: Miłosz Wałach 1/11, Jakub Skrzyniarz 7/24 (POL); Pau Panitti 3/19, Domenico Ebner 0/12 (ITA)
POTM presented by Grundfos: Simone Mengon (Italy)

  • neither goalkeeper duo was able to leave a stamp on this match in the first half, as Poland had two saves and Italy only one at the break
  • it was a tale of two halves for Poland’s offence in the first 30 minutes; after scoring on nearly every attack in the first 15 minutes (90 per cent shooting efficiency), they cooled down due to turnover problems in the latter part of the first half
  • Italy struggled to get the big Polish defenders moving in the first phases of the match, but turned on their offence with four backcourt players in the second half of the first 30 minutes
  • Simone Mengon was especially able to find some holes in the Polish defence, scoring four goals and adding two assists, resulting in a 15:13 lead at half-time
  • the match remained neck-and-neck throughout the second half with Italy enjoying a one or two-goal lead; Poland were able to tie the match at various points, including by a breath-taking in-flight goal by Michał Daszek, but could not take the lead
  • Poland’s goalkeeper Jakub Skrzyniarz found his footing during the second half, collecting seven saves (29 per cent) in the end
  • Poland committed a faulty substitution with the match tied at 28:28 with 20 seconds on the clock; Mengon scored and the last Polish attack went above the goal to hand Italy the 29:28 win

28 years of waiting end for Italy

Italy showed glimpses of their quality during the first two matches at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026. They gave Iceland a tough fight in the first quarter of the match, and were down by only one goal after 45 minutes against Hungary.

After struggling to get the Polish defence moving in the first 20 minutes of the match, Italy found solutions after that, taking the lead again in minute 24 and never trailing until the last minute, when Mikołaj Czapliński scored. In the end, Bob Hanning’s team celebrate a 29:28 win and end group F in third position.

The result also means Italy skip Qualification Europe Phase 3 for the 2027 IHF Men’s World Championship, enhancing their chances of returning to that tournament for a second time in a row after 2025.

In last minute we did big mistakes. In the first half we lost a lot of balls. We were missing shots. In defence we get too many two minutes suspensions and it was problem. It's not just this last action that we can win this game. It's like this.
Mikołaj Czapliński
Left wing, Poland
It's crazy feeling. We were waiting for a long time for this. We work hard, not just in last three weeks but last two years. We searched for this win for three games, It was hard in first two games, and today we finally did it. In the last 10 seconds we did a winning goal and it's like finally good feeling.
Simone Mengon
Left back, Italy
Photos © kolektiff images

