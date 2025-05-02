However, for the leader that Roberts is, no challenge is unsurpassable. Watching the most capped player in Sweden's history play live, one can say that her strong character echoes through her unique style of play. Roberts plays with a different kind of temper, passion and even anger in comparison to most other players, as the Swede agrees: “I play better when I'm angry and I have to be a little bit angry to perform well, and I think that's the thing that makes me good.”

The former EHF Champions League winner from 2022/23 with Vipers Kristiansand admits that the current season has been atypical and even turbulent.

“It's been strange and I think maybe it has affected me more than I first thought,” she says.

“I had a really good time at Vipers Kristiansand, and I still really miss it actually, but we had no choice in the end. I had to leave, and I believe that I have found a good and stable club now, but it's been a hell of a ride. Definitely a tough year also with the Paris 2024 Olympics, with all the championships and in the middle of this, you have to deal with bankruptcy too. It's been a lot."