Ikast secured a place at the EHF Finals 2025 in Graz after a hard-fought battle with H.C. Dunarea Braila in the quarter-finals where Hansen’s squad displayed an impressive performance in Romania, but Roberts is confident that the best is yet to come.
“I think we can play better, but due to the circumstances that was our best game. We were only three back players of which one had a broken nose. I think it was a really good performance, just amazing,” she says of the second leg. Ikast lost that match 30:29, but it was still just enough to advance to the EHF Finals thanks to their 61:60 aggregate win.
The draw decided that Ikast would be paired with HSG Blomberg-Lippe in the semi-finals in Graz. Roberts accepts the role of favourites ahead of the match, although she admits that the German club will pose a tricky challenge.
"If we are favourites, I don't think it's because of the experience from before because it's another squad now, but I think we have a good chance. I haven't seen them properly yet, but I think there's a lot of players there that I haven't met before and that's always a little bit tricky.
“It can be hard because you have to really have a good set of tactics to go through all the new systems that you haven't seen before. But I think that we should win and if you see us as our favourites, I agree," admits Roberts.