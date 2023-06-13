So imagine his excitement when, a couple of weeks ago, Paris Saint-Germain beat THW Kiel in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League quarter-finals to book their ticket for the most anticipated event of the season.

“That was crazy. Even when I played for Magdeburg for a long time, I still thought I would have a chance, one way or the other, to play at the EHF FINAL4. And when Paris called and I signed my contract, I definitely thought that there was finally an opportunity,” recalls Green.

Funnily enough, Green’s old club SCM also made it to Cologne, but will play in the other semi-final on Saturday, against titleholders Barça.

Even though Jannick Green might have played in the Olympics final with Denmark, as well as a World Championship final in front of a home crowd in Herning, this feels yet a little bit different. 20,000 people squeezed into an arena to witness four games and the best players in the world on the court, Green has never experienced anything quite like it.

“Even people I know that are not too much into handball have been there and told me how crazy an event that was. I’m really over-excited to be part of it,” says Green.

This season, Jannick Green played in the Champions League for the first time in nine years, as he only played the European League with former club Magdeburg. Not only did he miss the trademark music of the pre-game show, but the 34-year-old was actually very quick to show he was up to playing at that level.

His performances were crucial for the French side, as Green pulled out impressive performances in the quarter-final against THW Kiel to help Paris book their ticket to Cologne.