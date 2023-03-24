Japanese power for the EHF European League Women

But how do Japanese players adapt to European handball?

“It is different, because players here are taller, the handball is more physical. For us, it is impossible, for example for backs, to dominate the defence and beat them with shots. Therefore, we need to fully take advantage of our skills – speed and technique – to succeed,” believes Tanabe.

However, all three players have been crucial to their team’s success in this year’s EHF European League Women. Fujita and Tanabe even met on the court in the group phase, when Thüringer took three out of four points against Valcea, as both teams qualified for the quarter-finals.

“Haruno Sasaki and Yuki Tanabe are my friends. We fought together for the Japan national team in the past six years before Tokyo 2020,” says Fujita.

“They are very special to me because we are Japanese players who have made the same decision to play in Europe. And I guess we have suffered the same, to try to adapt in Europe. I was happy to meet her and it was also special, because it was the first time playing against a Japanese player in Europe.”

The three Japanese players – Fujita, Sasaki and Tanabe – have scored 72 goals between them this season in the second-tier European competition, including the qualification phase. Fujita leads the path with 34 goals, her second-best season in Europe, after having scored 39 goals last season for Baia Mare.

But there is one more game that all three have to play before securing the chance to play in Graz in the EHF Finals Women. Secure that berth and all the sacrifice will be worth it.

