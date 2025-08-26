Jensen: “The opportunity with FTC was too exciting to let go”

With preparation for the new season almost over, Jensen has the chance to reflect on his first weeks in Budapest. “Professionally, everything has maybe been even more than I was hoping for. The club has been very organised, structured, professional, but also very warm towards me and my family. The players are open-minded, eager to take another step and develop to a new level,” adds Jensen.

The private side of life, however, has demanded adjustment. “I have been living with my wife for 29 years, so it's a little unusual to suddenly be in an apartment alone in Budapest. But we are doing fine. I'm adapting, and I'm happy when I'm here. Of course, it demands some acceptance and adjustment in the mindset, but things are going well,” the Danish coach admits.

FTC's summer was stable, with five departures — Andrea Lekic retired, while Valeriia Maslova, Béatrice Edwige, Szandra Szöllösi-Zácsik and Dorka Papp also left. Only two arrived, both of whom were familiar to Jensen: Vilde Ingstad and Mette Tranborg.

“I think the team already possesses a lot of quality. For me, it was important to respect the team that has been built over many years. I'm not coming in my first year to get rid of seven players and bring in seven new ones. I like to work with what is here and try to make the best out of the squad. We dream about the EHF FINAL4 and we aim for it, but we'll have to see how fast our progress is.

“Both Mette and Vilde are strong, world-class players. But even more importantly, they always work hard, always try to improve, are very professional, and they're good human beings. I knew they would add to the culture of FTC, which is what matters most to me,” he explains.