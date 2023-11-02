Jesper Nøddesbo: The ups and downs of a stellar career

Nøddesbo also opened up about the period he is most proud of in his career – winning his place back on the team after he was told he would no longer play for Barça. He spent the year working hard in the gym and eventually played in the EHF FINAL4 once more.

“Mentally I was worn out after that year, I was down. My world had become very narrow. The world was black and white. Either you were with me or you were against me. That is not a way I enjoy being in life, so I was not enjoying my life and I was not enjoying handball either,” Nøddesbo told ‘The Spin’.

He said the year had informed much of the rest of his career and taught him not to keep emotions locked away.

Nøddesbo said he had had no regrets about moving away from Barça to join Danish club Bjerringbro-Silkeborg in 2017, and he chose to take a step down in terms of the level he was playing instead of accepting offers from the likes of THW Kiel.