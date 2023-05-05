Rapid Bucuresti were having a dream debut in the EHF Champions League Women, taking down Györi Audi ETO KC and Team Esbjerg, drawing with Metz Handball and making a great comeback against Krim Mercator Ljubljana in the play-offs. With the electric atmosphere and great support from the stand, it is not easy to play in Bucharest.

However, Vipers showed dominance in the first leg of the quarter-finals, leading throughout and dealing Rapid their first home loss of the season.

“We were on a quality level in the first game. There are still some things we need to work out for the second leg but our key strengths are ones we must push forward and repeat every day. I am proud of the whole team, especially with the approach to the game and how we reached that six-goal lead. To win against a team like Rapid in an away match with such confidence is a great feeling,” says Jezic about the first quarter-final clash.

The reverse fixture in Kristiansand is on Saturday 6 May, at 16:00 CEST (live on EHFTV). Vipers have a good starting point ahead of the top-notch game which could seal their third consecutive EHF FINAL4 appearance.

Just like in Bucharest, Jezic believes they will have great support from the fans while they will try to defend their home court; Rapid are not coming with a white flag.

“I expect a great atmosphere at our home match too, with good support from the stands and positive outcomes for us. I believe we can play even better in our venue,” Jezic says.

“Rapid will give their best efforts to surprise us. We need to be careful of their attack, they will change their tactics and we need to be fully focused. Also, we need to have more concentration at the finish of the match, to be more precise.”

The Croatian international played her first EHF Champions League season in 2012/13 with Buducnost BEMAX and a year later went all the way to the finals of the first-ever EHF FINAL4. A decade on, she is still missing the trophy. That's why Jezic will give her best in the second leg against Rapid to secure a ticket to Budapest.

“One of my dreams is to win the Champions League. I will do everything that is in my power to achieve that with Vipers, to lift the trophy for the first time and celebrate Vipers' third title. With this team I fear no one, I know what we are capable of and we just need to show that,” concludes Jezic.

Photos © Sabin Malisevschi