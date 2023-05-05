Jezic: “Rapid will try to surprise, but we can play even better at home”
Katarina Jezic returned this season to the EHF Champions League Women after five years, playing the first part of the 2022/23 season in Türkiye. Even though Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK did not have good results and were eliminated in the group phase, Jezic fought hard in every game.
Her skills, movement, defensive style and scoring 61 times gave her the possibility to extend playing in Europe's top flight – but in different colours. On the first day of February 2023, Jezic joined reigning champions Vipers Kristiansand with a contract until the end of the season.
“This change is one of the best things I have experienced in my career. Everyone in Vipers accepted me from the first moment and it helped me a lot to fit in right from the start,” says Jezic.
Since her first days in Vinodol, followed by stints at Orijent, Zamet, Lokomotiva, then Buducnost, Baia Mare, Siófok and Kastamonu, Jezic has always been known as a hard-working, persistent player with a unique style. Efficient in both attack and defence, her touch was felt already in the first leg of the quarter-finals against Rapid Bucuresti when Vipers took a 31:25 win.
“I'm not the type of line player Vipers had so far, especially defensive-wise. Head coach Ole Gjekstad gave me full trust and opportunity from day one, letting me be who I really am. And I believe that is shown on the court, in both ways,” adds Jezic.
Jezic follows her national team colleague Ana Debelic to Vipers; the duo were unstoppable at the historic EHF EURO 2022 when the 'Queens of shock' won the bronze medal. However, Debelic is expecting her first child – would that have created an opportunity for Jezic to prolong her stay in Vipers?
“The club showed an interest in me to stay for the next season also, but I already have my contract with Dunărea Brăila, so I did not have the opportunity to stay longer than until the end of this season,” reveals the Croatian line player.
Rapid Bucuresti were having a dream debut in the EHF Champions League Women, taking down Györi Audi ETO KC and Team Esbjerg, drawing with Metz Handball and making a great comeback against Krim Mercator Ljubljana in the play-offs. With the electric atmosphere and great support from the stand, it is not easy to play in Bucharest.
However, Vipers showed dominance in the first leg of the quarter-finals, leading throughout and dealing Rapid their first home loss of the season.
“We were on a quality level in the first game. There are still some things we need to work out for the second leg but our key strengths are ones we must push forward and repeat every day. I am proud of the whole team, especially with the approach to the game and how we reached that six-goal lead. To win against a team like Rapid in an away match with such confidence is a great feeling,” says Jezic about the first quarter-final clash.
The reverse fixture in Kristiansand is on Saturday 6 May, at 16:00 CEST (live on EHFTV). Vipers have a good starting point ahead of the top-notch game which could seal their third consecutive EHF FINAL4 appearance.
Just like in Bucharest, Jezic believes they will have great support from the fans while they will try to defend their home court; Rapid are not coming with a white flag.
“I expect a great atmosphere at our home match too, with good support from the stands and positive outcomes for us. I believe we can play even better in our venue,” Jezic says.
“Rapid will give their best efforts to surprise us. We need to be careful of their attack, they will change their tactics and we need to be fully focused. Also, we need to have more concentration at the finish of the match, to be more precise.”
The Croatian international played her first EHF Champions League season in 2012/13 with Buducnost BEMAX and a year later went all the way to the finals of the first-ever EHF FINAL4. A decade on, she is still missing the trophy. That's why Jezic will give her best in the second leg against Rapid to secure a ticket to Budapest.
“One of my dreams is to win the Champions League. I will do everything that is in my power to achieve that with Vipers, to lift the trophy for the first time and celebrate Vipers' third title. With this team I fear no one, I know what we are capable of and we just need to show that,” concludes Jezic.
Photos © Sabin Malisevschi