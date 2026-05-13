More than 4.5 million people already follow the EHF’s competitions and activities, and the federation has set itself high-reaching targets, as it seeks to engage with a new generation of younger fans in the future.

The successful candidate will manage social media channels on a day-to-day basis, coordinate campaigns and work to develop new ideas to reach, engage and grow the fan base. The focus of this role will be lifting the EHF EURO and the Home of Handball channels on Instagram, Facebook and X to the next level.

The role will involve working closely with the entire EHF Media team as well as with external agencies to create content (video/graphics) for publication on EHF channels.

Other key aspects include listening and responding to the handball community and tracking and monitoring analytics to maximise performance across campaigns and channels.

This is a full-time position based at the EHF Office in Vienna. The role will involve working at major international handball events including the EHF FINAL4s and the EHF EURO final tournaments.

Key responsibilities:

Manage EHF's social media campaigns and day-to-day activities with a focus on the EHF EURO and Home of Handball channels (Instagram, Facebook and X)

Create engaging campaigns and content (incl. graphics, video, GiFs and additional formats) on own initiative and together with external agencies to enhance the EHF’s presence on social media

Create and maintain a social media content plan, ensuring a consistent posting frequency and strategic content distribution

Create innovative storytelling formats tailored to younger audiences and evolving digital behaviours including an understanding of current tools and software to achieve this

Set goals and KPIs for social media performance and develop action plans to achieve them

Pro-actively develop communication and interaction with/between fans and manage the EHF’s social media community

Use analytics and reporting to optimise planning and scheduling of content

Deal with crisis communication across social media channels

Contribute to the development of a long-term social media strategy

Additional tasks as required within the EHF Media & Communications department

Person specification:

Minimum 2 years’ of previous experience as a social media or community manager in sports, with a track record of successful social media campaigns

Extensive knowledge and experience of working with all major social media platforms

Excellent understanding of how to communicate through social media to reach and engage with audiences

An eye for sports-related and creative content generation, including video editing, with a strong command of the Adobe Suite (or similar) products, i.e. Photoshop, Premiere, Illustrator etc.

Experience and understanding of analytics and reporting to develop insights and maximise performance

Team player who collaborates effectively with EHF internal teams and departments as well as with external agencies, freelancers, different stakeholders

Excellent written and spoken English, as well as an understanding of how to use the right words at the right time and the correct tone of voice

Creative mindset with the ability to think outside the box and create new formats and engaging content

Strong organisational skills, attention to detail and the ability to manage multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment

Strong problem-solving skills and capacity to navigate sensitive situations effectively

Passion for sport essential; knowledge of handball and the EHF’s top competitions is an advantage

Ability to speak German also an advantage

Willingness to relocate to Vienna, Austria as well as a willingness to travel as part of the job

About the EHF

The EHF is the umbrella organisation for handball in Europe and has 50 member federations. Its tasks include the organisation and management of high-profile handball competitions such as the EHF Champions League, the EHF European League and the EHF EURO events.

The federation’s diverse range of responsibilities also include: managing player transfers, development and education programmes as well as the promotion of additional forms of the game including beach handball and wheelchair handball.

About EHF Media and Communications

The EHF Media & Communications Department is responsible for the internal and external communication of the European Handball Federation. This includes corporate and stakeholder communications, content strategy, digital campaigning, club and federation media relations, TV & media operations for national team and beach handball events as well as overseeing the content production and managing the website and the EHF’s social media channels.

Applying for the position

To apply, send your current CV, examples of social media graphics and visuals created on earlier occasions, examples of social media successes and a covering/motivation letter in English explaining why you would like to work for the EHF and what you feel that you can bring to the role by email to application@eurohandball.com by 31 May 2026.

Further information

Preferred starting date: September 2026 or earlier

Application deadline: 31 May 2026

Full-time (40 hours/week)

Location: Baumgasse 60a, Platz des Europäischen Handballs, 1030 Vienna, Austria

Minimum yearly gross salary: EUR 40,000 (negotiable depending on qualifications and experience).