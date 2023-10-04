Job opening: Club Competitions Assistant

The role of the Club Competitions Assistant is to primarily assist with the delivery of club team competitions (pre-, during, and post-season). This is also a liaison position working in close cooperation with the office external client(s) namely the club representatives; thus, a solution-oriented mindset is invaluable to this posting.

The Assistant will actively organise club team events. The Assistant will also participate in the development of procedures and guidelines for competitions, organisation and execution of draw events, with on-site presence for meetings and related activities. Interdepartmental collaboration will also be expected; the successful candidate is expected to manage a high level of coordination that supports the global objectives of the European Handball Federation.

KEY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Permanent support of the ‘Club Competitions’ daily business.

Constant contact with all participating European clubs

Supervision of the match dates

Preparation of draws and draw events

Co-organization of club workshops

Close cooperation with other departments

Organisation of the competition aspects (play) at final tournament events

Other activities pertaining to Club competitions upon request.

PERSONAL REQUIREMENTS

> Experience

Administration and organisation experience

Aptitude for constructing presentations/documentation

Knowledge of handball

> Hard Skills

Proficiency using the Microsoft Office suite

Proficiency using databases

Fluency in written and spoken English

Fluency in German

Additional languages are appreciated

> Soft Skills

Willingness to work evening and weekends when required (scheduled on-call)

Willingness to travel

Ability to multitask efficiently and work under pressure

Stress resistant and solution orientated

Team spirit and a willingness to go the extra mile

Interest in team sports

KEY EXPERIENCES

Experience of working in an international environment, across different cultures and languages

ABOUT THE EHF

The European Handball Federation (EHF) oversees 50 National and two Associated Federations across Europe and is intrinsically recognised by the International Handball Federation (IHF). The EHF is dedicated to the organisation and management of prominent handball competitions that today are crowned by the EHF EURO events for national teams and the EHF Champions League for club teams. The scope of duties exceeds the arrangement of events, the EHF is dedicated to the development of the game from grassroots development and education to top-level events.

For this role, we highly appreciate an open-minded and responsible candidate with a willingness to learn. We are looking for an adaptive learner with problem-solving skills and a logical understanding of processes. Ability to communicate in English and German is necessary.

A career at the European Handball Federation will encompass:

International and inclusive professional environment

Travel opportunities within Europe

Opportunities to work at top events

SUBMITTING AN APPLICATION

Are you a proactive individual interested in an exciting international career? The European Handball Federation invites you to submit your CV and cover letter in English to: application@eurohandball.com. Applicants shall be able and willing to work evenings and weekends and/or travel regularly and over periods of up to three weeks.

FURTHER INFORMATION

- yearly gross remuneration: EUR 35000. Please note that the salary is negotiable depending on experience and qualifications.

- this is a full-time (40 hours weekly) position

- preferred starting date: November 2023

- location: EHF Office, Hoffingergasse 18, 1120 Vienna, Austria; this position does not offer remote working.