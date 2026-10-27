About the EHF
The European Handball Federation (EHF) is the organisation that oversees 50 national and two associated federations across Europe and is recognised by the International Handball Federation (IHF). The EHF is dedicated to the organisation and management of prominent handball competitions that today are crowned by the EHF EURO events for national teams and the EHF Champions League for club teams. The scope of duties exceeds the arrangement of events; the EHF is dedicated to the development of the game from grassroots and education to top-level events.
About the role
The EHF Legal Department is divided into two distinct working areas:
Corporate: contracts, data protection, intellectual property rights, bid conditions, regulations implementation, teaching tools, infrastructure service, meetings, etc.
Institutional: dealing primarily with the EHF legal system, jurisdiction and legislation.
The person occupying the announced position will be responsible for the corporate area within the EHF Legal Management unit.
Key duties and responsibilities
Development and revision of contracts, DPAs, partnerships, organisers, TV, media agreements, etc.
Creation and revision of guidelines, regulations, bid conditions, conventions, and other statutory documents
Creation and implementation of workshops, online teaching tools, documentation, folders, brochures, journals, and other online and print materials
Work with online tools and conception of webinars
Creation of reports and experts’ statements
Research and jurisdiction archive
Management of data protection law and data protection contracts for the entire organisation, including its daughter company
Intellectual property service
Legal service to all departments in the organisation
Setting up presentations, workshop designs, contributions, etc.
Standby service for official events
Self-organisation of working environment
Supporting stakeholder groups
Supporting jurisdiction and legislation
Cooperation with other sport organisations
Creation of brochures and legal publications
Profile
Fluency in English, written and spoken; emphasis is placed on strong writing skills
Additional fluency in German is seen as an advantage for the position
Master’s degree in law (sport specialisation appreciated)
Experience in contract drafting
Good knowledge in data protection, immaterial property, and contract law in general
Excellent knowledge of MS Office suite, data-base programmes as well as graphic and illustration software
Dynamic and agile attitude
Willingness to understand the sports ecosystem
Willingness to work in a team
Passion and skills for producing extensive legal text documents
Self-motivated personality
Resilient, able to work under significant time pressure
Flexibility to adapt to the needs of the sports industry, time (deadline accuracy) and location-wise (event-related work)
Competence in organization, administration, and planning
Proactive and creative attitude
Hands-on mentality
Willingness to travel and work according to event schedule
Availability for standby duties
Fluent knowledge in German is an advantage
Experience
1-3 years working in a similar position, preferably in an international sports environment
Education reflecting comprehensive legal knowledge
Knowledge of handball and/or experience of working in an international sports environment
Application
As part of the recruiting process, the candidate will receive sample tasks for preparation in connection with data processing, motions texting and legal reasoning.
Are you a proactive individual interested in an exciting international career? The European Handball Federation invites you to submit your CV and covering letter in English to: application@eurohandball.com
This is a full-time position (40 hours) working at the EHF Office in Vienna, with an immediate start. Applicants shall be able and willing to travel regularly and for periods of up to three weeks as required.
The starting gross salary is EUR 40.000 per annum (negotiable depending on qualifications).
Further Information
The EHF is the umbrella organisation for handball in Europe and is located in Vienna’s 3rd district. The federation and its subsidiaries, EHF Marketing GmbH and EHF Services & Infrastructure GmbH, are responsible for a wide range of activities from education and development to marketing and sponsorship as well as the organisation of major competitions and events including the EHF EURO, EHF Champions League, Younger Age Category events and many other activities.
With responsibility for the federation’s legal in-house services, the legal team works across all of the EHF’s business units and events on a wide range of tasks. Further information can be found at www.eurohandball.com.