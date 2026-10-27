About the EHF

The European Handball Federation (EHF) is the organisation that oversees 50 national and two associated federations across Europe and is recognised by the International Handball Federation (IHF). The EHF is dedicated to the organisation and management of prominent handball competitions that today are crowned by the EHF EURO events for national teams and the EHF Champions League for club teams. The scope of duties exceeds the arrangement of events; the EHF is dedicated to the development of the game from grassroots and education to top-level events.

About the role

The EHF Legal Department is divided into two distinct working areas:

Corporate: contracts, data protection, intellectual property rights, bid conditions, regulations implementation, teaching tools, infrastructure service, meetings, etc.

Institutional: dealing primarily with the EHF legal system, jurisdiction and legislation.

The person occupying the announced position will be responsible for the corporate area within the EHF Legal Management unit.

Key duties and responsibilities

Development and revision of contracts, DPAs, partnerships, organisers, TV, media agreements, etc.

Creation and revision of guidelines, regulations, bid conditions, conventions, and other statutory documents

Creation and implementation of workshops, online teaching tools, documentation, folders, brochures, journals, and other online and print materials

Work with online tools and conception of webinars

Creation of reports and experts’ statements

Research and jurisdiction archive

Management of data protection law and data protection contracts for the entire organisation, including its daughter company

Intellectual property service

Legal service to all departments in the organisation

Setting up presentations, workshop designs, contributions, etc.

Standby service for official events

Self-organisation of working environment

Supporting stakeholder groups

Supporting jurisdiction and legislation

Cooperation with other sport organisations

Creation of brochures and legal publications

Profile

Fluency in English, written and spoken; emphasis is placed on strong writing skills

Additional fluency in German is seen as an advantage for the position

Master’s degree in law (sport specialisation appreciated)

Experience in contract drafting

Good knowledge in data protection, immaterial property, and contract law in general

Excellent knowledge of MS Office suite, data-base programmes as well as graphic and illustration software

Dynamic and agile attitude

Willingness to understand the sports ecosystem

Willingness to work in a team

Passion and skills for producing extensive legal text documents

Self-motivated personality

Resilient, able to work under significant time pressure

Flexibility to adapt to the needs of the sports industry, time (deadline accuracy) and location-wise (event-related work)

Competence in organization, administration, and planning

Proactive and creative attitude

Hands-on mentality

Willingness to travel and work according to event schedule

Availability for standby duties

Fluent knowledge in German is an advantage

Experience

1-3 years working in a similar position, preferably in an international sports environment

Education reflecting comprehensive legal knowledge

Knowledge of handball and/or experience of working in an international sports environment

Application

As part of the recruiting process, the candidate will receive sample tasks for preparation in connection with data processing, motions texting and legal reasoning.

Are you a proactive individual interested in an exciting international career? The European Handball Federation invites you to submit your CV and covering letter in English to: application@eurohandball.com

This is a full-time position (40 hours) working at the EHF Office in Vienna, with an immediate start. Applicants shall be able and willing to travel regularly and for periods of up to three weeks as required.

The starting gross salary is EUR 40.000 per annum (negotiable depending on qualifications).

Further Information

The EHF is the umbrella organisation for handball in Europe and is located in Vienna’s 3rd district. The federation and its subsidiaries, EHF Marketing GmbH and EHF Services & Infrastructure GmbH, are responsible for a wide range of activities from education and development to marketing and sponsorship as well as the organisation of major competitions and events including the EHF EURO, EHF Champions League, Younger Age Category events and many other activities.

With responsibility for the federation’s legal in-house services, the legal team works across all of the EHF’s business units and events on a wide range of tasks. Further information can be found at www.eurohandball.com.