Job opening: Media & Communications Internship

The successful candidate will be involved in a range of different projects and areas of the federation’s business with a focus on media & communications topics both within the department and the EHF.

Tasks will include assisting with the implementation of social media content strategies for the EHF’s channels, with a focus on the ‘Home of Handball’ digital ecosystem and the new beach handball channel which are to be created in the lead-up to the EHF Beach Handball EURO at the end of May. Depending on skills, this includes the possibility to produce own content for these channels, i.e. videos and visuals.

The role also includes supporting the department’s preparations for the final events of the club season, including the EHF FINAL4s for women and men in Budapest and Cologne, as well as working on the promotion of the EHF Excellence Awards, the European Handball Federation’s gala event on 26 June 2023 to award the season’s best handball players.

The role provides an opportunity to obtain a first-hand insight into media and communications operations for major sport events and the work of a leading European sports federation.

A good level of spoken and written English is required for the position, with a working knowledge of German an advantage.

Tasks

assisting with the implementation of social media content strategies for the EHF’s channels

content production for the EHF’s digital channels

assisting with preparations for the final events of the club handball season

working on the promotion of the EHF Excellence Awards

Profile

background in or studying journalism, communications, marketing or a similar subject

first experience of working with social media platforms as well as with content production for social media

highly organised with a structured approach to work

willingness to learn, show initiative and get involved in projects

team player, also able to work on own initiative

excellent communication skills in English, working knowledge of German an advantage

handball experience, knowledge of the sport and/or interest in sports business

About the EHF

The EHF is the umbrella organisation for handball in Europe and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. The federation and its subsidiary, EHF Marketing GmbH, are responsible for a wide range of activities including the organisation of events, and major competitions such as the EHF EURO and the EHF Champions League as well as grassroots development, marketing and sponsorship. Further information can be found at: eurohandball.com.

About the EHF Media & Communications Department

The EHF Media & Communications Department is responsible for the internal and external communication of the European Handball Federation. This includes corporate and stakeholder communications, content production and management of the website and the EHF’s social media channels, digital campaigning and influencer marketing as well as media operations at European national team events.

The EHF Media & Communications Department conveys the image of the sport’s top competitions including but not limited to the EHF Champions League, the EHF European League and the EHF EURO to the outside world. It works closely with and across the different business groups as well as with the EHF’s marketing company, EHF Marketing GmbH, to fulfil their communication needs.

Making an application

Applications should be made in writing in English including a current CV and a covering letter stating why you would like to apply for the position; send your application to application@eurohandball.com.

Further information