Job opening: Media & Communications Internship

Job opening: Media & Communications InternshipThe European Handball Federation has a vacancy for an intern working in the Media & Communications Department
The European Handball Federation has a vacancy for an intern with an immediate start, for a period of three to six months. The role is based in the EHF Office in Vienna, working in the Media & Communications Department.
The successful candidate will be involved in a range of different projects and areas of the federation’s business with a focus on media & communications topics both within the department and the EHF.
Tasks will include assisting with the implementation of social media content strategies for the EHF’s channels, with a focus on the ‘Home of Handball’ digital ecosystem and the new beach handball channel which are to be created in the lead-up to the EHF Beach Handball EURO at the end of May. Depending on skills, this includes the possibility to produce own content for these channels, i.e. videos and visuals.
The role also includes supporting the department’s preparations for the final events of the club season, including the EHF FINAL4s for women and men in Budapest and Cologne, as well as working on the promotion of the EHF Excellence Awards, the European Handball Federation’s gala event on 26 June 2023 to award the season’s best handball players.
The role provides an opportunity to obtain a first-hand insight into media and communications operations for major sport events and the work of a leading European sports federation.
A good level of spoken and written English is required for the position, with a working knowledge of German an advantage.
Tasks
- assisting with the implementation of social media content strategies for the EHF’s channels
- content production for the EHF’s digital channels
- assisting with preparations for the final events of the club handball season
- working on the promotion of the EHF Excellence Awards
Profile
- background in or studying journalism, communications, marketing or a similar subject
- first experience of working with social media platforms as well as with content production for social media
- highly organised with a structured approach to work
- willingness to learn, show initiative and get involved in projects
- team player, also able to work on own initiative
- excellent communication skills in English, working knowledge of German an advantage
- handball experience, knowledge of the sport and/or interest in sports business
About the EHF
The EHF is the umbrella organisation for handball in Europe and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. The federation and its subsidiary, EHF Marketing GmbH, are responsible for a wide range of activities including the organisation of events, and major competitions such as the EHF EURO and the EHF Champions League as well as grassroots development, marketing and sponsorship. Further information can be found at: eurohandball.com.
About the EHF Media & Communications Department
The EHF Media & Communications Department is responsible for the internal and external communication of the European Handball Federation. This includes corporate and stakeholder communications, content production and management of the website and the EHF’s social media channels, digital campaigning and influencer marketing as well as media operations at European national team events.
The EHF Media & Communications Department conveys the image of the sport’s top competitions including but not limited to the EHF Champions League, the EHF European League and the EHF EURO to the outside world. It works closely with and across the different business groups as well as with the EHF’s marketing company, EHF Marketing GmbH, to fulfil their communication needs.
Making an application
Applications should be made in writing in English including a current CV and a covering letter stating why you would like to apply for the position; send your application to application@eurohandball.com.
Further information
- Immediate start
- Full-time/40 hours per week
- Location: Hoffingergasse 18, 1120 Vienna, Austria
- Payment: €1100 gross/monthly